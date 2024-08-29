NHL EDGE stats for Vancouver Canucks

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vancouver Canucks:

1. In terms of 90-plus mile per hour shots, J.T. Miller (20; seventh) and Elias Pettersson (15; ninth) each ranked among the NHL’s top 10 forwards. The Canucks, as a team, ranked fifth in 90-plus mph shots (119).

The Canucks had one of the NHL’s best offenses in their first full season under coach Rick Tocchet, ranking sixth in goals per game (3.40), fifth in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (43.0) and sixth in the category on the power play (61.8). Some concerns for potential regression are that Vancouver only ranked 26th in shots on goal per game (28.4) and lost center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov in free agency (each signed with Boston Bruins), but the addition of forward Jake DeBrusk strengthens the depth chart on the wing and gives Miller or Pettersson an upgrade on his line.