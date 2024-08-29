NHL EDGE stats for Vancouver Canucks

Forwards with hard shots, Demko’s high-danger prowess, DeBrusk addition among highlights

VAN 32 in 32 EDGE Miller

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director, Senior Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vancouver Canucks:

1. In terms of 90-plus mile per hour shots, J.T. Miller (20; seventh) and Elias Pettersson (15; ninth) each ranked among the NHL’s top 10 forwards. The Canucks, as a team, ranked fifth in 90-plus mph shots (119).

The Canucks had one of the NHL’s best offenses in their first full season under coach Rick Tocchet, ranking sixth in goals per game (3.40), fifth in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (43.0) and sixth in the category on the power play (61.8). Some concerns for potential regression are that Vancouver only ranked 26th in shots on goal per game (28.4) and lost center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov in free agency (each signed with Boston Bruins), but the addition of forward Jake DeBrusk strengthens the depth chart on the wing and gives Miller or Pettersson an upgrade on his line.

NHL EDGE: Pettersson's high danger chances

2. Goalie Thatcher Demko ranked second in the League in high-danger save percentage (.845) last season and had the best goal differential of any player at the position (plus-53).

Demko, who was second in Vezina Trophy voting behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets last season, helped Vancouver go from a non-playoff team in 2023 to winning the Pacific Division. Two other metrics supporting the Canucks’ staying power as a Stanley Cup Playoff contender and Demko’s status as an elite goalie are that they ranked 10th in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (51.4) and sixth in team save percentage (.906).

Vancouver also re-signed playoff standout Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract July 16, a move that could give Demko even more support than Casey DeSmith (signed with Dallas Stars on July 1) provided last season. After Demko and DeSmith were each injured early in the 2024 playoffs, Silovs excelled in high-danger save percentage (.820 in 10 postseason games; sixth in NHL), had one shutout and helped Vancouver to Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round, a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

NSH@VAN R1, Gm1: Demko robs Beauvillier with pad save early in game

3. DeBrusk was among the NHL leaders in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.11 miles; 94th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (71; 90th percentile) and high-danger goals (12; 80th percentile) last season.

The Canucks already ranked fourth in the NHL in high-danger goals (155) and 10th in high-danger shots on goal (678) last season prior to DeBrusk signing a seven-year contract after playing a top-six role for the Bruins the past seven seasons. DeBrusk could add a new element to the Miller or Pettersson line, and the fact that he was not a fixture with elite forwards David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand at even strength, and also not usually on the first power play for much of his career in Boston suggests he could have a higher ceiling in an expanded role with Vancouver.

