Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Swayman has bounce-back appeal; Lohrei, Poitras breakout candidates

BOS 32 in 32 fantasy Poitras

© Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Boston Bruins players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. David Pastrnak, F

NHL.com point projection: 94

Pastrnak became one of three Bruins in franchise history with at least three straight 100-point seasons; the others are Bobby Orr (six straight) and Phil Esposito (five). The 29-year-old leads the NHL in goals (151) and ranks fifth in points (329) since the start of 2022-23. Although longtime linemate Brad Marchand (traded to Florida Panthers last season) is no longer with the Bruins, Pastrnak remains a top 10 overall fantasy option and Boston’s clear-cut projected leading scorer with a high fantasy floor.

2. Morgan Geekie, F

NHL.com point projection: 57

After scoring 22 goals in his first 180 NHL games prior to joining the Bruins in 2023-24, the 27-year-old has 50 goals in 153 games over the past two seasons with Boston. Geekie, who signed a six-year contract to remain with the Bruins this offseason, set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (24) and points (57) in 77 games last season. He was quietly tied for second in the League in 5-on-5 goals (26) last season, brings exposure to Pastrnak on the top line and could have an even higher ceiling if his power-play point production (nine last season) improves.

3. Jeremy Swayman, G

NHL.com win projection: 25

Swayman has some bounce-back appeal after having his lowest save percentage (.892 last season; .910 in career). After splitting the starts with Linus Ullmark for his first three full NHL seasons, Swayman made a career-high 58 starts and faced at least 30 shots in 21 of them last season. Although Boston missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, Swayman remains in NHL.com’s top 25 goalie rankings.

BOS@LAK: Swayman extends across the net and blocks Kempe's shot

4. Charlie McAvoy, D

NHL.com point projection: 45

McAvoy was limited to 50 games last season after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Although McAvoy has yet to reach the 80-game mark in any of his eight NHL seasons, he has been productive when healthy; he’s tied for 18th among defensemen in points per game (0.66) over the past four seasons and also covers hits (1.8 per game in career). McAvoy should be considered a fringe top 30 fantasy defenseman with the ceiling of regaining the Bruins’ top power-play spot from Mason Lohrei and challenging his previous career high in points (56 in 2021-22).

5. Elias Lindholm, F

NHL.com point projection: 54

Lindholm is another bounce-back candidate after having 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games in his first season with the Bruins. Lindholm could have another opportunity to play on the top line and first power play with Pastrnak under new coach Marco Sturm, especially if top prospect James Hagens does not play in the NHL this season, and has had a high fantasy ceiling in the past (82 points in 82 games in 2021-22).

Other BOS players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Mason Lohrei, D (point projection: 41); Matthew Poitras, F (point projection: 40)

Deep sleeper: Casey Mittelstadt, F (point projection: 45)

Bounce-back candidate: Hampus Lindholm, D (point projection: 30)

Hits specialist: Tanner Jeannot, F

