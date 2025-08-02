Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Boston Bruins players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. David Pastrnak, F

NHL.com point projection: 94

Pastrnak became one of three Bruins in franchise history with at least three straight 100-point seasons; the others are Bobby Orr (six straight) and Phil Esposito (five). The 29-year-old leads the NHL in goals (151) and ranks fifth in points (329) since the start of 2022-23. Although longtime linemate Brad Marchand (traded to Florida Panthers last season) is no longer with the Bruins, Pastrnak remains a top 10 overall fantasy option and Boston’s clear-cut projected leading scorer with a high fantasy floor.

2. Morgan Geekie, F

NHL.com point projection: 57

After scoring 22 goals in his first 180 NHL games prior to joining the Bruins in 2023-24, the 27-year-old has 50 goals in 153 games over the past two seasons with Boston. Geekie, who signed a six-year contract to remain with the Bruins this offseason, set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (24) and points (57) in 77 games last season. He was quietly tied for second in the League in 5-on-5 goals (26) last season, brings exposure to Pastrnak on the top line and could have an even higher ceiling if his power-play point production (nine last season) improves.

3. Jeremy Swayman, G

NHL.com win projection: 25

Swayman has some bounce-back appeal after having his lowest save percentage (.892 last season; .910 in career). After splitting the starts with Linus Ullmark for his first three full NHL seasons, Swayman made a career-high 58 starts and faced at least 30 shots in 21 of them last season. Although Boston missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, Swayman remains in NHL.com’s top 25 goalie rankings.