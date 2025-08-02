Top prospects for Boston Bruins

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com.

1. James Hagens, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 11-26-37

Hagens (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) is the Bruins’ first pick in the top 10 since 2011, when they took defenseman Dougie Hamilton at No. 9.

The 18-year-old's offensive upside addresses a key need after the Bruins averaged 2.70 goals per game last season. But Hagens, a native of Hauppauge, New York, will likely return to Boston College as a sophomore before potentially making his NHL debut after his college season ends.

“We feel that he’s a guy that can help generate offensively,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “Will continue to round out his game, his 200-foot game, but wants to play in every situation, has produced at every level that he’s been at. ... We’re very happy James was there (at No. 7).”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season