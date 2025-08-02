Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Lysell, Minten could contribute in NHL this season; No. 7 pick Hagens likely returning to college

Hagens_Bruins-2025DevCamp_up-close-view

© Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com.

1. James Hagens, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 11-26-37

Hagens (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) is the Bruins’ first pick in the top 10 since 2011, when they took defenseman Dougie Hamilton at No. 9.

The 18-year-old's offensive upside addresses a key need after the Bruins averaged 2.70 goals per game last season. But Hagens, a native of Hauppauge, New York, will likely return to Boston College as a sophomore before potentially making his NHL debut after his college season ends.

“We feel that he’s a guy that can help generate offensively,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “Will continue to round out his game, his 200-foot game, but wants to play in every situation, has produced at every level that he’s been at. ... We’re very happy James was there (at No. 7).”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

James Hagens drafted by Boston Bruins

2. Fabian Lysell, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston (NHL): 12 GP, 1-2-3; Providence (AHL): 56 GP, 15-35-50

Lysell (5-10, 175) made his NHL debut on Dec. 28 and was recalled again March 22. He had his first NHL point with an assist in a 7-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on April 8 and his first goal in a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 13.

Mostly sticking in the American Hockey League the past three seasons, the 22-year-old could continue with Providence before making another appearance in Boston.

“I just have to make decisions quicker,” Lysell said on April 3. “You don’t have time to hesitate with the puck or without the puck. You have to move your feet at all times and have the courage to try to get inside.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Fraser Minten, F

How acquired: Traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7

2024-25 season: Boston (NHL): 6 GP, 1-0-1; Toronto (NHL): 15 GP, 2-2-4; Providence (AHL): 11 GP, 3-4-7; Toronto (AHL): 26 GP, 6-7-13

Minten (6-2, 195) has five points (three goals, two assists) in 25 NHL games since making his debut with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 11, 2023, after they selected him in the second round (No. 38) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He played in each of Boston’s final six games last season, scoring a goal April 8.

The 21-year-old mostly split time between the NHL and AHL last season but could find more of a role in Boston after Sweeney said he'd be open to younger players earning a spot out of training camp.

“I think you, definitely, each game, feel more and more comfortable the more you get reps at touching pucks, making plays,” Minten said after the game April 8. “You feel like you can make stuff happen.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

VGK@TOR: Minten tallies first NHL career goal

4. Dans Locmelis, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 119 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Providence (AHL): 6 GP, 3-9-12; Massachusetts (NCAA): 40 GP, 8-25-33

Locmelis (6-1, 179) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on April 1 after his sophomore season in college.

The 21-year-old got a taste of pro hockey with his stint in Providence. After having one assist in four games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, he left for the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he had six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games for Latvia, but could get more time in the AHL this season with a shot to debut in Boston.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Will Zellers, F

How acquired: Traded from the Colorado Avalanche on March 7

2024-25 season: Green Bay (USHL): 52 GP, 44-27-71

Zellers (5-11, 170) was honored as United States Hockey League Player of the Year on April 30, one day after being named USHL Forward of the Year and to the All-USHL First Team. His 44 goals and 1.37 points per game led the USHL among qualified skaters.

The 19-year-old has the offensive spark the Bruins need but said he needs to develop defensively as he transitions to college hockey at North Dakota.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

