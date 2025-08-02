3 questions facing Boston Bruins

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins.

1. Is there enough around forward David Pastrnak?

Pastrnak had 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) last season, tied for third in the NHL with Leon Draisaitl (106 points; 52 goals, 54 assists) and behind Nikita Kucherov (121 points; 37 goals, 84 assists) and Nathan MacKinnon (116 points; 32 goals, 84 assists).

Still, Boston struggled to score. Pastrnak had 49 points more than forward Morgan Geekie, who was second with 57 (33 goals, 24 assists). Pastrnak and Geekie scored 76 of the Bruins’ 222 goals (34 percent).

Of the offseason additions, forward Viktor Arvidsson was the most productive last season with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 67 games for the Edmonton Oilers. He was acquired in a trade from Edmonton on July 1 for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

That leaves familiar faces responsible for any offensive uptick.

“We were going to put together a competitive team to bring in some juice back in here,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “That applies to elevating our current guys, them feeling reinvigorated coming off of some injuries and a very down year. Just the response to that, having those guys, and realizing just how excited some of these guys are to get here.

“Maybe it is from the bottom up, but the juice is coming and we expect to be a much more competitive team. The improvements now come from within.”