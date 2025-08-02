NHL EDGE stats leaders for Boston Bruins

Advanced metrics elite for Pastrnak; forwards among leaders in shot speed

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Boston Bruins:

1. Pastrnak’s robust advanced metrics

Forward David Pastrnak scored 40-plus goals for the fifth time and reached 100-plus points for the third time in his career last season. Pastrnak leads the NHL in both goals (151) and shots on goal (1,108) over the past three seasons and is the only player in the League with more than 100 even-strength goals in that span (112).

Pastrnak, who had the NHL’s second-longest point streak last season (17 games), behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (18), ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following advanced metrics categories:

• Top shot speed: 98.03 miles per hour (98th percentile; ninth among forwards)

• Total skating distance: 265.02 miles (98th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 69 (93rd percentile)

• High-danger goals: 20 (97th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 108 (99th percentile; seventh among forwards)

• Midrange goals: 13 (96th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 59 (99th percentile; led forwards)

• Long-range goals: 3 (98th percentile; tied for fifth among forwards)

• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.7 (90th percentile)

2. Shot speed by forwards

The Bruins had two players among the forward leaders in 90-plus mph shot attempts last season: Pastrnak (13; tied for fourth) and frequent linemate Morgan Geekie (10; tied for sixth). Each player’s ability to shoot the puck with velocity led to Boston forwards combining to score 11 long-range goals last season, third most in the League, behind only the Washington Capitals (15) and Philadelphia Flyers (14). Accounting for five of those long-range goals were Pastrnak (three; tied for fifth at the position) and Geekie (two; 93rd percentile).

Boston acquired Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1. The 32-year-old, a five-time 20-goal scorer, was also among the forward leaders in top shot speed (98.96 mph; tied for fifth), 90-plus mph shots (eight; tied for eighth), long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (18; 87th percentile).

Also ranking highly among forwards in average shot speed last season were Geekie (63.34 mph; 91st percentile), Pastrnak (62.33 mph; 88th percentile) and Arvidsson (60.11 mph; 80th percentile).

3. Swayman’s long-range save percentage

The Bruins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, and goalie Jeremy Swayman was tied for 26th in save percentage (career-worst .892) out of the 30 goalies with at least 40 games. However, there are underlying metrics to suggest the 26-year-old can regain his form as one of the more efficient goalies in the NHL.

Swayman was the League leader in long-range save percentage (.991) last season, stopping 333 of 336 long-range shots faced. Though Swayman was below the NHL average in both high-danger save percentage (.777; average: .803) and midrange save percentage (.849; average: .887), he led the League in midrange save percentage two seasons ago (.919 in 2023-24) and ranked second in high-danger save percentage among goalies who played multiple rounds in the 2024 playoffs (.840; behind Sergei Bobrovsky’s .843). Swayman has a chance to improve under new coach Marco Sturm, who previously coached Ontario of the American Hockey League and helped the team allow the third-fewest shots on goal per game (26.3) last season.

More EDGE stats insights for Bruins

