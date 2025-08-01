Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

McTavish breakout candidate, LaCombe, Gauthier also strong value picks

ana_32in32_2025_fantasy

© Ric Tapia/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Anaheim Ducks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Jackson LaCombe, D

NHL.com point projection: 52

LaCombe was tied for 11th among NHL defensemen in goals (14) last season, tied for seventh at the position in even-strength goals (12) and tied for 18th among defensemen in even-strength points (33). He is expected to be the first power-play quarterback with exposure to the Ducks’ talented young forward group and should be considered a fringe top 15 fantasy defenseman.

ANA@CBJ: LaCombe drills it to tie the game up at 3 in the 3rd

2. Mason McTavish, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

McTavish led the Ducks in goals (22), power-play goals (six) and power-play points (12) last season, and the only Anaheim player with more points (52) was Troy Terry (55). McTavish had a strong finish last season with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) over his final 36 games, making the young forward a fantasy breakout candidate for this season.

NYI@ANA: McTavish buries the PPG past Hogberg to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the 3rd

3. Mikael Granlund, F

NHL.com point projection: 59

The offseason additions of Granlund (signed three-year contract) and Chris Kreider (acquired from New York Rangers) should boost the Ducks’ top-nine forward group and address their power-play struggles from last season; they were last on the power play (11.8 percent) and 30th in goals per game (2.65). Granlund, a five-time 60-point producer, was relied upon heavily last season with the San Jose Sharks; he ranked among the top 75 overall fantasy players in standard leagues (45 points, 15 on power play, in 52 games) before being traded to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 1.

4. Cutter Gauthier, F

NHL.com point projection: 55

Gauthier was tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the NHL rookie lead in even-strength goals (18) last season and tied with Alex Killorn for Anaheim’s lead in that category. Gauthier had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) over his final 27 games last season and has the potential to eclipse the 30-goal mark in his second season given his high shot volume (190 shots on goal; second on Ducks behind Frank Vatrano’s 234).

EDM@ANA: Gauthier backhands it past Rodrigue to put the Ducks on top

5. Frank Vatrano, F

NHL.com point projection: 48

Known for providing strong category coverage, Vatrano led the Ducks in shots on goal, had their second-most hits (169) behind defenseman Radko Gudas (261) and led their forwards in blocked shots (69). Over the past two seasons combined, Vatrano leads Anaheim in goals (58) by a wide margin (Terry, McTavish are tied for second with 41 each in span) and has staying power as a fantasy draft bargain.

ANA@CGY: Vatrano kicks off scoring with SHG in opening period

Other ANA players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Leo Carlsson, F (point projection: 54); Lukas Dostal, G (win projection: 29)

Bounce-back candidate: Chris Kreider, F (point projection: 52)

Draft bargain: Troy Terry, F (point projection: 53)

Deep sleeper: Olen Zellweger, D (point projection: 30)

Rookie to watch: Beckett Sennecke, F

Hits and blocked shots specialists: Jacob Trouba, D; Radko Gudas, D

Related Content

Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

32 in 32

3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2024-25

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

NHL EDGE stats for Winnipeg Jets 

3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

Inside look at Washington Capitals

3 questions facing Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Washington Capitals

NHL EDGE stats for Washington Capitals

Inside look at Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights