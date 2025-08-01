Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Anaheim Ducks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Jackson LaCombe, D
NHL.com point projection: 52
LaCombe was tied for 11th among NHL defensemen in goals (14) last season, tied for seventh at the position in even-strength goals (12) and tied for 18th among defensemen in even-strength points (33). He is expected to be the first power-play quarterback with exposure to the Ducks’ talented young forward group and should be considered a fringe top 15 fantasy defenseman.