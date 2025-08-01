Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3. Mikael Granlund, F

NHL.com point projection: 59

The offseason additions of Granlund (signed three-year contract) and Chris Kreider (acquired from New York Rangers) should boost the Ducks’ top-nine forward group and address their power-play struggles from last season; they were last on the power play (11.8 percent) and 30th in goals per game (2.65). Granlund, a five-time 60-point producer, was relied upon heavily last season with the San Jose Sharks; he ranked among the top 75 overall fantasy players in standard leagues (45 points, 15 on power play, in 52 games) before being traded to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 1.

4. Cutter Gauthier, F

NHL.com point projection: 55

Gauthier was tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the NHL rookie lead in even-strength goals (18) last season and tied with Alex Killorn for Anaheim’s lead in that category. Gauthier had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) over his final 27 games last season and has the potential to eclipse the 30-goal mark in his second season given his high shot volume (190 shots on goal; second on Ducks behind Frank Vatrano’s 234).