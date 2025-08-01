Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

The Anaheim Ducks are hoping new coach Joel Quenneville can lead them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Quenneville was hired on May 9, replacing Greg Cronin. Not only is Quenneville second all-time among coaches in wins (969, trailing only Scotty Bowman, 1,244), but the previous two teams he coached went on to win the Stanley Cup multiple times. He was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009, one season before they went on to win the first of three Stanley Cup championships in his tenure (2010, 2013, 2015). He also coached the Florida Panthers from 2019-2022, right before their stretch of making the Cup Final three seasons in a row, including winning the past two.

Quenneville resigned as Panthers coach in October 2021 after he was named in an independent investigation into the Blackhawks for allegations by former player Kyle Beach of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. He was reinstated by the NHL on July 1, 2024, following a meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman.

"A lot of guys that are knocking on the door to the NHL, guys that are in the NHL that are looking like they could be top guys," Quenneville said. "That's exciting, and kind of reminded me of the days when I was in Chicago when I was very fortunate to walk into the team there that was ready to go, and, was loaded with young prospects, like a (Jonathan) Toews, (Patrick) Kane, Duncan (Keith). I mean, we had a number of guys that gave us a lot of depth organizationally, and we had a balanced lineup, and I'd love to see that kind of playing out this year."