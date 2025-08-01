Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Anaheim Ducks, according to NHL.com.

1. Beckett Sennecke, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Oshawa (OHL): 56 GP, 36-50-86

The 19-year-old recently completed his third season in the OHL. He was tied for third in goals (14) and fourth in points (32) in the playoffs and has proven he has an offensive flair. Sennecke (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) has a 200-foot-game which the Ducks are hoping translates to the NHL when he gets there, which could be as soon as this season.

Coach Joel Quenneville said there's "a real chance" Sennecke makes the team out of camp.

"That's something that's kind of up to the coaching staff and the GM, and I'm just going to try and come in here and prove myself and show them what I can do to the best of my ability," Sennecke said at development camp.

Projected NHL arrival: This season