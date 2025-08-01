NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

Dostal among top goalies in saves by location; advanced metrics elite for Gauthier

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Anaheim Ducks:

1. Dostal’s saves by location

Lukas Dostal was the only goalie in the NHL to rank in the top five in saves from each major shot location region last season; he was fourth in high-danger saves (350), fifth in midrange saves (412) and fifth in long-range saves (371).

After the Ducks traded veteran goalie John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings on June 28, Dostal has a chance to build upon his already heavy workload; he was tied for 15th among goalies in games played (54) last season. Dostal could also benefit from the additions of Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider; on top of Anaheim having the worst power play in the NHL last season (11.8 percent), it only averaged 2.55 goals per game in front of Dostal, which ranked 40th among the 45 NHL goalies who played at least 30 games.

CAR@ANA: Dostal blanks the shot from Stankoven in the 1st

2. Gauthier’s elite advanced metrics

Cutter Gauthier, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024, had outstanding underlying metrics for the Ducks as a rookie last season and provided a glimpse of his high ceiling for the years to come. Gauthier, 21, ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following advanced metrics categories:

• Top skating speed: 23.37 mph (95th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 200 (95th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 93.22 (92nd percentile)
• Average shot speed: 64.13 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 79 (94th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 10 (90th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

CGY@ANA: Gauthier, Carlsson sync up again for winner in OT

3. High-danger goals by defensemen

Ducks defensemen combined to score 10 high-danger goals last season, which was tied for fourth in the NHL. Jackson LaCombe scored six high-danger goals, tied for second at his position behind Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets (seven). The only defensemen with more high-danger shots on goal than LaCombe (27) last season were Werenski (35) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (29).

Despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past seven seasons, Anaheim has hired coach Joel Quenneville (969 career wins; second most in NHL history behind Scotty Bowman’s 1,244) and added experienced forwards to complement its young core. Having physical defensemen in Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba to support LaCombe and fellow young players at the position in Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov, the Ducks could take the next step in their rebuild and emerge as a dark horse postseason contender in the Pacific Division.

CHI@ANA: LaCombe chips home his own rebound to trim the deficit

More EDGE stats insights for Ducks

