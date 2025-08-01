NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Anaheim Ducks:

1. Dostal’s saves by location

Lukas Dostal was the only goalie in the NHL to rank in the top five in saves from each major shot location region last season; he was fourth in high-danger saves (350), fifth in midrange saves (412) and fifth in long-range saves (371).

After the Ducks traded veteran goalie John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings on June 28, Dostal has a chance to build upon his already heavy workload; he was tied for 15th among goalies in games played (54) last season. Dostal could also benefit from the additions of Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider; on top of Anaheim having the worst power play in the NHL last season (11.8 percent), it only averaged 2.55 goals per game in front of Dostal, which ranked 40th among the 45 NHL goalies who played at least 30 games.