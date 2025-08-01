3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Anaheim Ducks.

1. How will Joel Quenneville do in his 1st season with the team?

The 66-year-old and second-winningest coach in NHL history was hired on May 9, and will be tasked with getting the Ducks back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the team has not qualified since 2018.

Quenneville has won the Stanley Cup three times as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) and once with the Colorado Avalanche as an assistant in 1996. He has 1,768 games of head coaching experience, 969 regular-season wins and 121 playoff wins.

"Anytime you have a coach with that much success at different teams, his whole career, everywhere he's gone, he's won," forward Ryan Strome said. "I'm excited. You don't get to play for legendary coaches every day in your career. Coaches come and go in this league, and they get fired very quickly. When you get one like 'Q,' you have to take advantage and learn as much as you can."