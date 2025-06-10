Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog, Oilers at Panthers

10 p.m. ET

We are through 40 minutes and it's all Panthers here, leading 4-1 in Game 3.

After Corey Perry scored a power play goal for Edmonton 1:40 into the second period to make it a 2-1 game, the Panthers then established their dominance, scoring the next two goals, getting them from ol' reliables Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett.

The Oilers will start the period shorthanded after Darnell Nurse took a roughing penalty with a hit from behind on Anton Lundell. That's another penalty for the the Oilers.

After the penalty Jake Walman of the Oilers and Niko Mikkola of the Panthers were having words on the benches.

It will be interesting to see how the Oilers play this third period. They may not win this game, but they need to get some positives going into Game 4.

They are trying get their physical game going with a little pushing and shoving after each whistle, but that plays into Florida's hands a bit.

I know this is only one game and there is a long way to go, but this feels like a series-shifting game in the favor of the Panthers.

The DJ just played "Higher" by Creed. Thankfully it only lasted a second.

And now it's "Crazy Train" by Ozzy after some pushing and shoving in front of Sergei Boborvsky, which leads to a "Bobby, Bobby" chant.