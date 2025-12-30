Stamkos gets 3 points, Predators edge Mammoth

Stamkos tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 11:39 of the third when he finished a pass from Ryan O'Reilly with a wrist shot from the slot past Vitek Vanecek's blocker. He then put Nashville up 4-3 at 13:17, snapping a shot through Vanecek's pads off O'Reilly's pass from below the goal line.

Stamkos also had an assist, and Roman Josi and Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators (17-17-4), who have won four of their past five games. O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

JJ Peterka, Mikhail Sergachev, and Dylan Guenther scored for the Mammoth (18-19-3), who have lost three of their last four. Vanecek made 22 saves.

Peterka gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:48 of the first period when he finished a cross-slot pass from Guenther in tight.

Josi tied it 1-1 at 9:51 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that beat Vanecek through traffic.

Sergachev put Utah back in front 2-1 at 3:41 of the second period. Nick Schmaltz fed a pass to Sergachev at the blue line, where he one-timed the puck over the glove of Saros.

Evangelista evened it 2-2 at 7:51 when he chipped a rebound off a Tyson Jost shot under Vanecek's blocker as he drove to the net.

The Mammoth went up 3-2 at 4:02 of the third period when Guenther settled a bouncing puck off a feed from Lawson Crouse with a backhander around Saros' right pad from in front.