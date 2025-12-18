Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL.com is counting down the days until the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Feb. 6, which is 50 days from today, and the men’s ice hockey tournament, which will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014, starts on Feb. 11.

Today, NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen looks at 10 questions to consider before the Olympic rosters for the 12 participating countries are revealed in the coming weeks.

In 50 days, the NHL season will pause (after the last game of the night on Feb. 5) and the best hockey players in the world will turn their focus to playing for a gold medal in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It will be the NHL's first trip back to the Olympics since 2014, which was the last in a string of five consecutive Winter Olympics that featured the best players in the world (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014).

Rosters for the 12 participating nations are due on Dec. 31 with the announcements to follow, giving us time to ask and attempt to analyze and answer some of the questions that have been a major part of the national and international conversation around the NHL this season.

Here are 10 questions that don't exactly have the easiest answers, illustrating the challenges facing the executives and coaches who are in charge of selecting the teams that will compete for gold in Milan.