Lankinen makes 37 saves, Canucks edge Kraken in shootout

Ohgren glided down the slot and snapped a shot through Joey Daccord’s five-hole on the third and final attempt for Vancouver.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks (16-19-3), who had lost two straight since winning their previous four. Lankinen stopped all three Seattle attempts in the shootout.

Jared McCann and Ryan Winterton scored for the Kraken (16-15-6), whose season-long winning streak ended at four games. Joey Daccord made 22 saves and his third assist of the season, the most among all goaltenders.

McCann made it 1-0 on a 4-on-3 power play at 8:50 of the first period, one-timing Vince Dunn’s pass over Lankinen’s glove from the top of the right circle.

Karlsson tied it 1-1 off an offensive zone face-off at 15:20. Ohgren pounced on a loose puck in the left circle and tapped it to Karlsson in the slot, who got a snap shot past Daccord’s blocker.

Winterton regained a 2-1 lead for Seattle at 19:40, after Jacob Melanson hustled past two Vancouver defenders and sent a cross-crease pass to Winterton crashing at the right post. Winterton redirected it over Lankinen’s left skate for Melanson's first career point, and Daccord was credited with the secondary assist.

Pettersson tied it 2-2 off a rush at 5:23 of the second period, when the forward cut across the slot and took a saucer pass from Evander Kane, then snapped it against the grain and over Daccord’s glove.