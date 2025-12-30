Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Benson made it 3-2 at the side of the net. Blues forward Dalibor Dvorsky broke up Ryan McLeod's centering pass for Jack Quinn, but the puck popped over to the right post, where Benson batted it into the open net.

Peyton Krebs then scored into an empty net at 18:44 for the 4-2 final.

Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres (20-14-4), who hadn't won nine in a row since they won 10 straight from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Alex Lyon made 16 saves.

Buffalo has also won six straight on the road, its longest streak since it also won six in a row from Dec. 8-29, 1976.

Brayden Schenn and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Blues (15-17-8), who have alternated wins and losses in their past nine games (4-4-1). Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

Ostlund gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Josh Norris, who picked off Logan Mailloux's clearing attempt at the blue line to start a short 2-on-1.

Schenn tied it 1-1 at 5:08. He skated into a drop pass from Otto Stenberg before beating Lyon short side from the left circle.

Snuggerud put the Blues in front 2-1 at 8:09, jamming in the puck at the left post after Robby Fabbri's initial backhand was stopped. Snuggerud began the play by stripping the puck away from Mattias Samuelsson behind the net.

The Sabres thought they tied it at 3:55 of the second period, but the officials determined that Tuch kicked the puck into the net.

However, Tuch did end up tying it 2-2 at 15:17. Skating in on a 3-on-2 rush, he took a cross-ice pass from Samuelsson and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.