Zary wins it in OT, Flames edge Bruins

Wolf makes 24 saves for Calgary; Boston has lost its past 6 games

Bruins at Flames | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Connor Zary scored on a power play 1:53 into overtime and the Calgary Flames defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Monday.

Boston defenseman Jonathan Aspirot took a high-sticking minor penalty at the end of the third period, putting the Flames on the power play to start overtime. Zary converted the Flames fifth power play of the night with a one-handed backhand, stuffing home a loose puck that bounces off a defender and beats Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman five-hole.

Blake Coleman also scored and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves, including a short-handed breakaway 57 seconds into overtime, for the Flames (17-18-4), who have won five of seven (5-2-0) and improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11 games at home.

Andrew Peeke scored and Swayman made 18 saves for the Bruins (20-18-2), who have lost six straight games (0-4-2).

Peeke put Boston ahead 1-0 at 18:06 of the first period after fellow defenseman Mason Lohrei to kept the puck in at the blue line and spotted him along the left boards. Peeke took the puck to the net and had it knocked off his stick by Calgary defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz in tight, but it deflected off Peeke's left skate and in under Wolf.

Calgary challenged the play unsuccessfully for goalie interference.

Coleman tied it 1-1 at 13:32 of the second period with his team-leading 12th goal, taking a backhand pass from Mikael Backlund at the left face-off dot and getting a quick wrist shot through the legs of Bruins defenseman Charlie MacAvoy and under the blocker arm of Swayman from the left hash mark.

With the assist, Backlund extended his five-game point streak to eight points (four goals, four assists).

