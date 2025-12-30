Fox could return from upper-body injury for Rangers against Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Adam Fox could return from an upper-body injury for the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS).

The 27-year-old defenseman, who will be a game-time decision, has been out since being injured during a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29. Fox has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 27 games this season, including points in six consecutive games (10 assists) prior to the injury. He’s averaging 23:50 of ice time per game.

“Obviously, when ‘Foxy’s’ in our lineup, he’s a difference-maker,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the Rangers skated at the Capitals’ practice facility on Tuesday. “He’s a very difficult guy to replace on so many levels. He’s had a great start to our season on the power play, the way he drives offense, our ability to get out of our end and I don’t think he gets enough credit with how well defends.

“He’s a competitive guy. He defends pretty hard. He’s hockey strong, even though he’s not the biggest guy in the world. He just helps us is so many ways.”

Fox practiced Tuesday on New York’s top defense pair alongside usual partner Vladislav Gavrikov and also worked the point on the first power-play unit. The Rangers (19-17-5) are 6-6-2 in the 14 games since the injury.