Fox could return from upper-body injury for Rangers against Capitals

Defenseman will be game-time decision Wednesday, has been out since Nov. 29

Adam Fox New York Rangers

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Adam Fox could return from an upper-body injury for the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS).

The 27-year-old defenseman, who will be a game-time decision, has been out since being injured during a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29. Fox has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 27 games this season, including points in six consecutive games (10 assists) prior to the injury. He’s averaging 23:50 of ice time per game.

“Obviously, when ‘Foxy’s’ in our lineup, he’s a difference-maker,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the Rangers skated at the Capitals’ practice facility on Tuesday. “He’s a very difficult guy to replace on so many levels. He’s had a great start to our season on the power play, the way he drives offense, our ability to get out of our end and I don’t think he gets enough credit with how well defends.

“He’s a competitive guy. He defends pretty hard. He’s hockey strong, even though he’s not the biggest guy in the world. He just helps us is so many ways.”

Fox practiced Tuesday on New York’s top defense pair alongside usual partner Vladislav Gavrikov and also worked the point on the first power-play unit. The Rangers (19-17-5) are 6-6-2 in the 14 games since the injury.

The timing of Fox’s potential return would also work out well with the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park in Miami set for Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

“I think the guys are competing hard in ‘Foxy’s’ absence, but obviously when your top defenseman isn’t in the lineup -- pick any team -- that has ramifications and they’re hard guys to replace,” Sullivan said. “It’s not to say that we can’t be competitive and it provides opportunities for others to step up and play a more significant role. … I just think injuries are a part of it and trying to find ways to continue to stay competitive through it is one of the challenges that every team faces.”

Fox, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman for the 2020-21 season, is among the leading candidates to play for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 from Feb. 11-22 after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. The deadline to submit Olympic rosters is Wednesday, and the U.S. is expected to announce the rest of its team on Friday.

His availability for the Olympics was uncertain initially after he was injured and placed on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 30. It eventually became clear he’d be back in plenty of time to play in Milan, though, and he’ll have a more than a month to sharpen is game before then, if selected by the U.S.

“Obviously, he’s disappointed when he got hurt,” Sullivan said. “Nobody wants to get hurt and be out of the lineup for any length of time like Foxy’s been out. But obviously, it’s something that is part of the game and when you compete hard and put yourself in harm’s way, you take hits to make plays, injuries are a part of it.”

