Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision for Oilers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward did not practice Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. He played 25:45 in Game 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday, a 5-4 loss in double overtime that evened the best-of-7 series.

“We think (he’ll be available),” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’ll play it by ear.”

Jeff Skinner took Nugent-Hopkins’ place at left wing on the Oilers’ top line Sunday with center Connor McDavid and right wing Corey Perry. Skinner has one goal and one assist in two playoff games.

Nugent-Hopkins has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and is plus-6 in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 78 regular-season games.

The No. 1 pick by the Oilers at the 2011 NHL Draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 748 points (271 goals, 477 assists) in 959 regular-season games and 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) in 92 playoff games, all with Edmonton.

The Oilers are already missing forward Zach Hyman, who won’t return this postseason after he had surgery on his right wrist. Hyman sustained the injury when he collided with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in the first period of a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on May 27.

Connor Brown returned for the start of the Cup Final after the forward missed the final two games against Dallas with an undisclosed injury.