Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision for Oilers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Forward misses practice with undisclosed injury, played 25:45 against Panthers on Friday

RNH update

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward did not practice Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. He played 25:45 in Game 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday, a 5-4 loss in double overtime that evened the best-of-7 series.

“We think (he’ll be available),” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’ll play it by ear.”

Jeff Skinner took Nugent-Hopkins’ place at left wing on the Oilers’ top line Sunday with center Connor McDavid and right wing Corey Perry. Skinner has one goal and one assist in two playoff games.

Nugent-Hopkins has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and is plus-6 in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 78 regular-season games.

The No. 1 pick by the Oilers at the 2011 NHL Draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 748 points (271 goals, 477 assists) in 959 regular-season games and 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) in 92 playoff games, all with Edmonton.

The Oilers are already missing forward Zach Hyman, who won’t return this postseason after he had surgery on his right wrist. Hyman sustained the injury when he collided with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in the first period of a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on May 27.

Connor Brown returned for the start of the Cup Final after the forward missed the final two games against Dallas with an undisclosed injury.

Related Content

Oilers, Panthers had plenty to keep them busy on Cup Final travel day

'Every defenseman who comes in here gets better' for Panthers

Panthers must protect home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Final

Bouchard's 'heavy' slap shot huge weapon for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final 

Bobrovsky, Skinner each doing his part heading into Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Bennett remains hot on road for Panthers in Game 2 of Cup Final

Marchand, Bobrovsky among top performers for Panthers in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Latest News

Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl, Bennett ‘brothers for life’ since 2014 NHL Draft

Panthers must protect home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Final

Bennett jokes Marchand ate Dairy Queen again before Game 2 2OT winner

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Final

10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

McQueen completes Combine testing in full after injury-plagued season

Best friends Eklund, Frondell team up at NHL Scouting Combine

EDGE stats behind Marchand’s clutch goal-scoring for Panthers

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Bobrovsky, Skinner each doing his part heading into Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Hughes brothers, Lundqvist, Jagr among participants at Fanatics Fest NYC

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Final

Bouchard's 'heavy' slap shot huge weapon for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final 

Carbery of Capitals wins Jack Adams Award as top coach

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown