Johansson has 4 points, lifts Wild past Golden Knights

Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 14 saves for the Wild (24-10-6), who have won two in a row and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (17-9-11), who have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2). Carter Hart allowed five goals on 12 shots before being replaced in the second period by Akira Schmid, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Vegas played most of the game without forward Tomas Hertl, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Ryan Hartman at 2:13 of the first period.

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just 26 seconds into the game, beating Hart glove side with a one-timer from the right circle.

Boldy pushed it to 2-0 at 14:06. Johansson created a 2-on-1 rush by passing up to Eriksson Ek, who then found Boldy below the left circle, where he scored past a sprawling Hart.

Spurgeon scored 26 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0, roofing a wrist shot from the bottom left circle. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was upheld after a video review.

Brock Faber extended the lead to 4-0 at 4:32 with a shot through traffic from the right point.

Eriksson Ek made it 5-0 at 6:56, redirecting a pass from Boldy from the edge of the crease.

McNabb got the Golden Knights on the board at 16:50 of the second, making it 5-1 with a shot from the left circle that went in off the far post.

Stone cut it to 5-2 at 2:14 of the third period when he jammed a rebound in the crease five-hole on Gustavsson.