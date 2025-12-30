Pickard makes 41 saves, Oilers hand Jets 6th straight loss

Max Jones, Jack Roslovic, and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (20-14-6), who have won three of their past four games. Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (13 goals, 20 assists).

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (15-18-4), who have lost six straight (0-3-3) and nine of their past 10 (1-6-3). Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Jones gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck at the right post after Curtis Lazar created a turnover by Jets defenseman Logan Stanley behind the net.

Roslovic made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:49. Adam Henrique’s initial shot was kicked out to Roslovic, who scored under Hellebuyck's glove with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Lowry cut it to 2-1 at 5:46 of the third period, collecting the rebound of Morgan Barron's shot and scoring with a backhand in front.

Hyman scored into an empty net at 18:37 for the 3-1 final.