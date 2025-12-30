Avalanche defeat Kings, extend winning streak to 8

Corey Perry and Joel Armia scored, and Anton Forsberg made 21 saves for the Kings (16-13-9), who are 2-5-2 in their past nine games.

“You're always going to make some mistakes. We made our mistakes, not that many,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “They’ve got a team that can finish, they showed us that. Overall, we will take that hockey game in this building. Night after night I would expect that we'd win more than we'd lose if we did.

“Here's the positive for me. Over the last few games, we look a little bit more like we're playing a little freer, a little looser. We look more dangerous. We've got more speed coming through the neutral zone. So, there's lots of things to like from a big picture. In the end, we've got to win games, but if we can play like this, then we'll win games.”

Drury gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 9:24 of the first period. Ross Colton stole the puck off the skate of Alex Turcotte along the right wall in the offensive zone and fed Drury, who scored off the blocker of Forsberg from the high slot.

“I liked him a lot tonight,” Bednar said of Drury. “I thought he was he was going right from the start. That line was going. I thought they played with really good energy and did a nice job, not just on the attack and getting that goal -- like Colton strips the guy, makes a nice play on it -- but on the defending side, too. They had some tough matchups tonight and did a nice job.”

Perry tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 5:15 of the second period, tapping Kevin Fiala’s centering pass past the left pad of Blackwood from the edge of the crease.

Necas put Colorado back in front 2-1 at 13:21, knocking in a loose puck at the right post. His initial pass deflected into the crease off the skate of Cody Ceci, and Gabriel Landeskog's diving attempt knocked it under Forsberg and across to the far post.

Nelson extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:30, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle that went short side over Forsberg's left shoulder.

“It was a great play by the 'D' kind of finding [Joel Kiviranta] with space through the neutral [zone] there, and [I was] able to find some wide ice,” Nelson said. “And just knowing the angle a little bit, I wanted to go high glove.”