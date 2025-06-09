Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospects enjoy 'cool opportunity' to attend Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand burst into the dining room at the Florida Panthers practice facility Monday morning in a hat, T-shirt and shorts. The 37-year-old forward noticed four teenagers sitting together quietly in suits.
"You guys look good!" Marchand shouted.
A few minutes later, Marchand sat down for breakfast with Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, James Hagens and Jake O’Brien, the top four in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, respectively.
The Panthers were preparing to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, later that night (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The best-of-7 series was tied 1-1.