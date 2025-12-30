Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe has played his first seven NHL seasons in the state of Florida. The chance to play in an outdoor game was always on his bucket list but never really considered.

Until now.

"Yeah, there's no chance," the Florida Panthers forward said, remembering how he'd laugh at the notion. "I grew up watching the Winter Classic, seeing them with the snow coming down, but I never thought I'd be able to play in one, especially playing in Florida. It's pretty special."

Verhaeghe will be one of nine Panthers players who could dress for their first NHL outdoor game when they face the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Their other skaters who are eligible to make their NHL outdoor game debut are forwards Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist and Noah Gregor, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Uvis Balinskis and Donovan Sebrango.

Of that group, only Ekblad has played in Florida longer than Verhaeghe. The 29-year-old defenseman is his 12th season with the Panthers, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

"Honestly, yeah, I never would have thought I'd be able to participate in one," Verhaeghe said. "Of course, you're a little jealous and want to be able to play, but I guess it's the tradeoff with playing here.

“But this is really special. You grow up playing outdoors, and it's kind of where you fall in love with the game. To be able to do it in the NHL is really special."