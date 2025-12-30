NHL On Tap: Horvat gets last Olympic audition when Islanders visit Blackhawks

Tocchet returns to Vancouver as Flyers coach; Marchand to be honored by Panthers

Horvat_NYI_moves-puck

© Dennis DaSilva/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are five games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Horvat's last bid for Olympic spot

Bo Horvat has one last chance to impress Team Canada brass for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the New York Islanders visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN) on the eve of the roster being announced. A lower-body injury that sidelined the forward for five games earlier this month might have cost Horvat, who leads the Islanders with 20 goals in 34 games, including one in two games since returning from his injury. New York (21-14-4) will look to rebound from a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday after going 2-0-1 in its previous three games. The Blackhawks (14-18-6) have lost seven of eight and are 1-6-0 since center Connor Bedard sustained a shoulder injury at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.

Tocchet returns to Vancouver

Rick Tocchet returns to Rogers Arena for the first time as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, who visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP). The Canucks were 108-65-27 in three seasons under Tocchet, who won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2023-24 before departing after last season. Philadelphia (19-11-7) is third in the Metropolitan Division and competing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Vancouver (16-19-3) is 5-2-0 since trading defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Flyers defeated the Canucks 5-2 in their first meeting this season in Philadelphia on Dec. 22.

Streaking Marchand's 1,000-point ceremony

Brad Marchand will be honored for getting his 1,000th NHL point earlier this season during a ceremony before the Florida Panthers host the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS). Marchand, who reached the milestone on Nov. 13, can extend his point streak to nine games; he has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during his run. Florida (21-15-2) is looking more like the team that won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons; it is 9-3-0 in its past 12 games despite being without injured forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) and Matthew Tkachuk (surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia). Tkachuk has resumed skating with the Panthers in a noncontact jersey but has not been cleared to play. Montreal (20-12-6) has points in five straight games (3-0-2) and is 1-0-2 so far during its stretch of seven consecutive road games. This will be the Panthers' final game before hosting the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Hurricanes look to extend East lead

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out 2025 with a win add to their Eastern Conference lead at the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE). Carolina (24-11-3) is going for its third straight win and leads the Detroit Red Wings by two points for first in the East, and the Islanders by five points for first in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho has four points (one point, three assists) during a three-game point streak for the Hurricanes; Sidney Crosby has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak for the Penguins (16-12-9), who will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1 and 4.

Matthews pursuing Maple Leafs' goals record

Auston Matthews (lower body) will be a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG). The Maple Leafs captain is five goals away from becoming their all-time leader; Mats Sundin scored 420 goals in 981 games during his 13 seasons with Toronto (1994-2008). Matthews has 416 in 662 games over 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs, including one in two games since the holiday break. Toronto (17-15-6) has points in three straight games (2-0-1); New Jersey (20-16-2) has lost three in a row (0-2-1). Devils forward Jack Hughes has one goal in three games since returning from a finger injury.

The schedule

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG)

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE)

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN)

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf

Chinakhov traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets for Heinen

Tocchet in 'business mode' for return to Vancouver as Flyers coach

Kochetkov likely out rest of season for Hurricanes

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Devils

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Lankinen makes 37 saves, Canucks edge Kraken in shootout

On Tap: Day 5 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Celebrini extends point streak to 8, Sharks hold off Ducks

Zary scores on power play in OT, Flames edge Bruins

Johansson has 4 points, lifts Wild past Golden Knights

Stamkos gets 3 points, Predators edge Mammoth

Avalanche defeat Kings, extend winning streak to 8

World Junior Championship roundup: McKenna has hat trick, Canada cruises

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Pickard makes 41 saves, Oilers hand Jets 6th straight loss

Pronger discusses Olympics, 2nd career as broadcaster with NHL.com

Dryden, Parent, Delvecchio among deaths in hockey world in 2025

Fantasy: 2025 year in review by the numbers

Best moments from 2025 shared by NHL.com writers