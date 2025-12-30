NHL On Tap: Horvat gets last Olympic audition when Islanders visit Blackhawks

There are five games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Horvat's last bid for Olympic spot

Bo Horvat has one last chance to impress Team Canada brass for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the New York Islanders visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN) on the eve of the roster being announced. A lower-body injury that sidelined the forward for five games earlier this month might have cost Horvat, who leads the Islanders with 20 goals in 34 games, including one in two games since returning from his injury. New York (21-14-4) will look to rebound from a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday after going 2-0-1 in its previous three games. The Blackhawks (14-18-6) have lost seven of eight and are 1-6-0 since center Connor Bedard sustained a shoulder injury at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.

Tocchet returns to Vancouver

Rick Tocchet returns to Rogers Arena for the first time as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, who visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP). The Canucks were 108-65-27 in three seasons under Tocchet, who won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2023-24 before departing after last season. Philadelphia (19-11-7) is third in the Metropolitan Division and competing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Vancouver (16-19-3) is 5-2-0 since trading defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Flyers defeated the Canucks 5-2 in their first meeting this season in Philadelphia on Dec. 22.