Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Connor made it 4-3 with a one-timer from low in the right face-off circle off a pass from Mark Scheifele.

Connor and Scheifele each had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets, who are the No. 1 seed in the West and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best regular-season record (56-22-4). Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves.

Winnipeg scored three straight goals in the third after trailing 3-2.

Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who are the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West. Justin Faulk had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be in Winnipeg on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:31 of the first period. Cam Fowler kept the puck in the offensive zone with a flip pass to Thomas, who scored with a shot from the left face-off dot.

The Jets then scored twice in a span of 1:24.

Scheifele scored 16 seconds into a power play to tie it 1-1 at 13:38. His centering-pass attempt from the side of the net went off the stick of Blues defenseman Ryan Suter and over Binnington’s shoulder.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan then made it 2-1 at 15:02 after he and Morgan Barron each got a piece of Luke Schenn’s point shot through traffic.

Sundqvist tied it 2-2 at 18:10. Schenn broke up Zack Bolduc’s shot but missed the clearing attempt, leaving the puck for Sundqvist to score from the slot.

Kyrou put St. Louis in front 3-2 on the power play at 1:13 of the second period. With Sundqvist in front screening Hellebuyck, Kyrou stepped up from the point and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Alex Iafallo tied it 3-3 at 9:18 of the third with a quick shot from the doorstep after Scheifele fed him with a spinning pass from behind the net.

After Connor gave the Jets the lead, Adam Lowry scored into an empty net at 19:07 for the 5-3 final.