Jets fans pumped and ready for Game 1 Whiteout in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Sheila Hathaway was bedecked in her Winnipeg Jets Whiteout best, including a white-and-blue wig with the Stanley Cup affixed to the top and face makeup of the team’s logo, a silver jet with edges of the Canadian maple leaf surrounding it.

It’s an outfit the Winnipeg native has put together each of the eight times the Jets have been in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since relocating here from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season.

“Forty-five minutes,” she said on how long it took to get ready. “I’ve been a season ticketholder since Day 1.”

Hathaway was one of a few thousand people outside enjoying the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties taking place around Canada Life Centre prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round between the Jets and the St. Louis Blues (6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW).

Fans gathered along Donald Street for pregame festivities, enjoying everything from pizza to tater tots and music that blared from the main stage, situated closer to Portage Avenue.

There was plenty of creativity in the outfits, from white wigs to white fur coats to a Darth Vader mask – in white, of course. Another fan had a stuffed animal with a saxophone attached to emulate the “Saxophone Squirtle” video played at Jets games.

“This is our first Whiteout party, but we’ve come to a few games this year and been lifelong fans forever,” said Shannon Burnette, who was attending with fellow Winnipeg native Kasper Pogrzevski.

The Whiteout inside the arena, where fans dress in white from head to toe and bring deafening noise to support the Jets, has been a part of Winnipeg hockey since 1987 with the original Jets.