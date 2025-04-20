MacKinnon, Avalanche pull away from Stars in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Roope Hintz scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed in the Central.

“I thought we played maybe our best game in a month or two tonight,” Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley said. “Being down 1-0 in a series is never fun, but we did some good things tonight and we’ll look to build on that and continue doing that and finish off some chances in Game 2. We forechecked hard, we defended well. So obviously it’s not ideal going down in a series. But there’s a reason it’s first to four.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be in Dallas on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT2, TVAS-D, SN360).

The Stars killed off 1:24 of a 5-on-3 power play by the Avalanche at 13:22 of the first period after forwards Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston took separate tripping penalties.

“I think we played pretty good,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “It was one of those nights where I felt like we got a really good look, and they either got a save or we missed, and then there was a couple where they would go right back down, and [they were] opportunistic. Two of them were basically off a foot and one was off us, but you have to make your bounces in the playoffs and [Colorado] worked for their bounces tonight. We have to work for some bounces around the net.”