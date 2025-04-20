Connor, Scheifele's chemistry on display for Jets in Game 1 win against Blues

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele supplied a bulk of the Winnipeg Jets offense this season, Connor leading them in points and Scheifele 10 points behind him.

They’re the go-to guys, for the Jets and for each other, their chemistry and familiarity from years of playing on the same line together so evident when they’re on the ice. So, it came as no surprise that when the Jets needed answers in the third period when they were down a goal, those two were at the forefront yet again.

“They are just two elite players who see the game so well. There are guys with a ton of skill and then there are guys who are smart. They kind of have both. And when you put them together, they use both. That’s what makes them so elite together,” Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said of Connor and Scheifele after they led a third-period comeback in a 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Game 2 is in Winnipeg on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

Connor and Scheifele each had three points in Game 1 for the Jets. Connor had the game-winning goal at 18:24 of the third, the primary assist on Scheifele’s power-play goal in the first and the secondary assist on their linemate Alex Iafallo’s game-tying goal at 9:18 of the third.

Scheifele had a power-play goal and two primary assists. His first assist came on Iafallo’s goal and the next on Connor’s winner. His assist to Iafallo gave him the most playoff points in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with 41 (22 goals, 19 assists).

“It’s obviously really cool” Scheifele said of his milestone. “To do it in front of the fans tonight was pretty special. That was a fun game to be a part of, just had a fun time.”