The 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Monday. This year's class includes Amanda Kessel, Phil Kessel, T.J. Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong. Here, NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti profiles Oshie.
T.J. Oshie will be glad to see some of his former Washington Capitals teammates, including some alumni, at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration in Washington on Monday.
He’s not sure it will help, though, when it’s his turn to give his induction speech.
“It will probably make me a little more nervous,” Oshie said. “I would rather talk in front of people I don't know.”
Oshie, who will be inducted along with former NHL players Phil Kessel and Ryan Suter, former women’s player Amanda Kessel and athletic trainer Stan Wong, preferred it when the spotlight was on others during his 16 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues (2008-2015) and Capitals (2015-2024). That was usually the case when he played on a line with Alex Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 930 goals, and Nicklas Backstrom with Washington.
“I'm almost in a little bit uncomfortable, unfamiliar territory,” Oshie said.
That might be difficult to believe considering how calm Oshie appeared when he memorably scored on four of his six shootout attempts against Sergei Bobrovsky in a 3-2 victory against Russia in the 2014 Sochi Olympics to earn his nickname, “T.J. Sochi.”
“The shootout is kind of my happy place,” Oshie explained. “The whole crowd disappears. It's like that ‘For the Love of the Game’ movie.”
Oshie acknowledged, “I'm sure the shootout at the Olympics probably had a good deal to do with,” him being selected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. It was not an honor he expected, though.
“I guess when you think of Hall of Fame, or at least when I do, I think of like points, goals, assists,” Oshie said. “Maybe games if you get to like 1,500 or something. And I've never really been like that guy. So, to get inducted in the Hall of Fame as more of a character, hardworking kind of guy, it feels good to be recognized for what I do.”