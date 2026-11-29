Oshie had 695 points (302 goals, 393 assists) in 1,010 NHL regular-season games and 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists) in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games before he stopped playing following the 2023-24 season because of a chronic back injury. He had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 24 playoff games and was an important glue player when Washington won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2018.

Listed at 6-foot, 187 pounds, Oshie had 1,557 hits in his 1,010 games.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done: take a hit, give a hit, score a highlight-reel goal, score a dirty goal, be a good teammate whatever role,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “Just an overall hockey player. Smaller guy who played big and could kind of do it all.”

Oshie did it all with a smile, bringing a positive energy to the ice and locker room that was contagious.

“He was fuel to the joy that every team needs because he comes to the rink and I know he learned early that, no matter what, every day had to be a fun day at the rink, and he made it that way,” said Barry Trotz, coach of the Capitals 2018 Cup team. “On the ice, hard days in practice, in the film room, around the breakfast table, whatever, he brought joy to a group.”

Oshie says that joy came from his father Tim, who died in 2021 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Tim Oshie, who everyone called “Coach”, would come up with little games to play with T.J. when he was young that brought out that side of him.

“It was just always fun, but it was always competitive, like first one to drop the ball has to do a pushup,” Oshie said. “Literally, it got to the point where the first one to drop loses, and like that was enough like, ‘I'm not dropping this ball. I'm going to jump over the coffee table and bang my head on the ground just so that I don't drop this ball.”

A native of Everett, Washington, Oshie started playing hockey with the Seattle Junior Hockey Association. Ice time options were limited in that area at the time, though, so his second-cousin, Henry Boucha, a 1995 inductee in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, convinced Oshie's father to move him to Warroad, Minnesota as a high school sophomore in 2002.

“It was almost like I had this hockey itch that I couldn't quite scratch,” Oshie said. “I just couldn't get on the ice enough. It was just financially, it wouldn't work, and geographically it was really, really hard to do. After moving to Warroad, I skated every single day from when the ice went in until the ice went out.”

Oshie helped Warroad High School win the Minnesota State Class A championship in 2003 and 2005, before the Blues selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. Oshie played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, putting up 142 points (59 goals, 83 assists) in 128 games, before turning pro in 2008.

Oshie learned during his time at North Dakota the importance of off-ice training, particularly in the weight room. He also credits the North Dakota coach Dave Hakstol with teaching him that his work ethic and selflessness were his “superpower.”

“Dave Hakstol, specifically, he is the guy that showed me that actually that's a talent,” Oshie said. “I learned how to be a (penalty killer) and a power-play guy. I learned how to play at the end of the game.

“North Dakota really sets you up to play the NHL game.”