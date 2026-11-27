Kessel and his sister, Amanda, an Olympic gold medalist and four-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist, headline the Class of 2026 to be inducted at the dinner and ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30. The Madison, Wisconsin, natives will become the second sister-brother combination inducted, joining Cammi Granato and Tony Granato.

"Obviously, this is a great honor," Phil said. "I loved playing for USA Hockey over the years. Enjoyed my time, enjoyed all the friends I made. It was always a great honor to play for the team, and I'm just happy to be inducted."

Going into the Hall with Amanda makes the occasion even more meaningful. Phil, Amanda and their brother, Blake, an All-American defenseman at the University of New Hampshire, grew up pushing each other in a household where almost anything could become a competition.

"It's awesome," Phil said. "Obviously, she had an unbelievable career in hockey. She did a lot of great things, won gold medals, won national championships, basically did it all in the women's sport.

"Our brother was also a great player. He probably should have been an NHL player, but not everyone gets there or makes it. He was a great player in his own right, so it was a lot of fun growing up."

The siblings trained together and competed in everything. Phil remembered summer hockey games in Wisconsin played for Gatorades that included slashes, hits and occasional fights.

"The competitiveness was crazy," he said.

Amanda would turn tempo runs, which were not supposed to be completed at full speed, into races because she wanted to beat her brothers. Blake, the middle child, tried to match Phil while also holding off his younger sister.

"Everyone was competitive," Blake said. "No one wanted to lose a game."

That edge followed Phil everywhere.

Kessel played one season at the University of Minnesota and had 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games as a freshman in 2005-06 before the Boston Bruins selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. In December 2006 during his rookie season, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He returned following surgery, finished with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games, and became the first rookie to win the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

It was an early indication of the toughness that would define his career.

Kessel's Ironman streak began Nov. 3, 2009, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning during his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It continued through six seasons in Toronto (2009-15), four with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-19), three with the Arizona Coyotes (2019-22) and one with the Vegas Golden Knights (2022-23).

"I think back when I started, guys played through everything," Kessel said. "You never wanted to miss. You never wanted to not play in the game. Guys played through everything unless something was broken and they couldn't get out there."

Kessel passed Keith Yandle by playing his 990th consecutive game for Vegas on Oct. 25, 2022, and extended the record to 1,064 before his career ended. He finished 17 NHL seasons with 992 points (413 goals, 579 assists) in 1,286 regular-season games and 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 100 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I don't know if I really reminisce about it," Kessel said. "It was a great career."