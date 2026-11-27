The 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30. This year's class includes Amanda Kessel, Phil Kessel, T.J. Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong. Here, NHL.com senior draft writer Mike Morreale profiles Phil Kessel.
Kessel’s love of playing in NHL led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
3-time Cup champ holds ironman streak with 1,064 straight regular-season games
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Phil Kessel played through the pain, the bumps, the bruises and all those mornings when he arrived at the rink just not feeling right.
Then the puck dropped, and Kessel played.
He’d play 1,064 consecutive regular-season games, in fact, an NHL Ironman record built over nearly 13 years and five teams. He played through injuries others never knew about, the pressure of being a star and three long Stanley Cup Playoffs runs.
Kessel never set out to chase the record. In an interview with NHL Network Radio and during his election press conference, he said he simply hated sitting out.
"I don't think it was ever a priority," Kessel said. "I just always wanted to play in the games. I love playing the games. I love playing hockey and I never wanted to miss.
"As a player and competitor, you never want to sit out. You never want to be in the stands. You never want to be injured. You always want to be out there."
That passion, durability and understated competitiveness helped make Kessel one of the most accomplished American players of his generation. Now, the reluctant superstar and three-time Stanley Cup champion is headed to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
Kessel and his sister, Amanda, an Olympic gold medalist and four-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist, headline the Class of 2026 to be inducted at the dinner and ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30. The Madison, Wisconsin, natives will become the second sister-brother combination inducted, joining Cammi Granato and Tony Granato.
"Obviously, this is a great honor," Phil said. "I loved playing for USA Hockey over the years. Enjoyed my time, enjoyed all the friends I made. It was always a great honor to play for the team, and I'm just happy to be inducted."
Going into the Hall with Amanda makes the occasion even more meaningful. Phil, Amanda and their brother, Blake, an All-American defenseman at the University of New Hampshire, grew up pushing each other in a household where almost anything could become a competition.
"It's awesome," Phil said. "Obviously, she had an unbelievable career in hockey. She did a lot of great things, won gold medals, won national championships, basically did it all in the women's sport.
"Our brother was also a great player. He probably should have been an NHL player, but not everyone gets there or makes it. He was a great player in his own right, so it was a lot of fun growing up."
The siblings trained together and competed in everything. Phil remembered summer hockey games in Wisconsin played for Gatorades that included slashes, hits and occasional fights.
"The competitiveness was crazy," he said.
Amanda would turn tempo runs, which were not supposed to be completed at full speed, into races because she wanted to beat her brothers. Blake, the middle child, tried to match Phil while also holding off his younger sister.
"Everyone was competitive," Blake said. "No one wanted to lose a game."
That edge followed Phil everywhere.
Kessel played one season at the University of Minnesota and had 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games as a freshman in 2005-06 before the Boston Bruins selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. In December 2006 during his rookie season, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He returned following surgery, finished with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games, and became the first rookie to win the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance and dedication to hockey.
It was an early indication of the toughness that would define his career.
Kessel's Ironman streak began Nov. 3, 2009, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning during his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It continued through six seasons in Toronto (2009-15), four with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-19), three with the Arizona Coyotes (2019-22) and one with the Vegas Golden Knights (2022-23).
"I think back when I started, guys played through everything," Kessel said. "You never wanted to miss. You never wanted to not play in the game. Guys played through everything unless something was broken and they couldn't get out there."
Kessel passed Keith Yandle by playing his 990th consecutive game for Vegas on Oct. 25, 2022, and extended the record to 1,064 before his career ended. He finished 17 NHL seasons with 992 points (413 goals, 579 assists) in 1,286 regular-season games and 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 100 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
"I don't know if I really reminisce about it," Kessel said. "It was a great career."
Kessel represented the United States at two Olympics (2010, 2014), winning a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Four years later in Sochi, he led the Americans with five goals and eight points in six games and was named the tournament's best forward. The U.S. did not medal in Sochi.
He also played for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and represented the U.S. at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, IIHF World Under-18 Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship.
"I think the U-17s, U-18s and World Juniors, we were always right there, competitive, playing in finals and semifinals," Kessel said. "We were always one of the top teams. In the first Olympics I was at, we played in the final, and then the second one, unfortunately, we lost to Canada in the semifinals."
Kessel's athleticism was sometimes overlooked because he never felt the need to advertise his offseason workouts or convince anyone how badly he wanted to win. His hair could be unruly and his face occasionally unshaven. Teammates joked about his daily physical complaints, even as he continued playing night after night.
Rick Tocchet, who coached Kessel as an assistant with Pittsburgh and as coach of Arizona, saw an athlete who excelled at basketball, tennis and golf and could perform among the best players in team testing.
"In a 100-yard sprint, I bet you he'd be one of the fastest guys," Tocchet said. "When they do those tests, like the box jumps, the power jumps, he's one of the top guys there."
Tocchet also saw how easily Kessel moved between groups in the dressing room. He was comfortable dining with stars, role players, Europeans or young teammates.
"The one thing that's misunderstood about him is he's a good locker room guy," Tocchet said.
Nowhere was Kessel's impact more apparent than in Pittsburgh.
He joined the Penguins in 2015 and immediately brought a different energy to a serious, championship-driven group. Tocchet called him "the straw that stirred the drink," whose perspective and humor lightened the room without diminishing its focus.
Kessel joined Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino on the "HBK Line," giving opponents a difficult matchup behind units centered by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Hagelin supplied speed, Bonino moved the puck and handled defensive responsibilities, and Kessel found open ice with a shot capable of changing a game in an instant.
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Crosby appreciated Kessel's directness and desire to perform under pressure.
"I think he's a guy who, in big moments, wanted to be out there," Crosby said. "He wanted to have the puck."
Bonino, now an assistant with the Penguins, remembered that Kessel’s competitiveness extended beyond the rink. Teammates sometimes played table tennis for hours in team hotels, including one exhausting session in the Eastern Conference Final at the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016 playoff run.
"He was a gamer," Bonino said. "In the playoffs, he showed up every year."
Kessel contributed in many ways, including blocking shots, and he never pressured his linemates or blamed them when plays went wrong. His talent made the game easier, and his personality made the dressing room fun.
Bonino called him "grumpy in a funny way." Ask Kessel how he felt and something was usually bothering him. His shoulder hurt. His hand hurt. Then he played.
The best example came during an on-bench interview when broadcaster Pierre McGuire asked Kessel how his breath was. McGuire wanted to know whether Kessel had caught his breath after a demanding shift.
Kessel thought McGuire was asking about its smell.
"Not good," Kessel answered.
Kessel quickly realized the mistake and alerted his teammates they would enjoy the interview. The next day, the Penguins' equipment staff stacked 100 packs of gum in his locker.
"He just took it in stride and rolled with it," Bonino said. "I think that was the best thing about Phil."
Kessel could absorb a joke because he never hesitated to deliver one. He chirped teammates, coaches and himself.
"He was just a good dude," Bonino said.
In 2016, Kessel led the Penguins with 10 goals and 22 points in 24 playoff games. He followed with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 25 postseason games when Pittsburgh repeated as champion in 2017.
"If Phil's not on our team, we probably aren't winning," Crosby said.
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Kessel won his third Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 after having 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games during the regular season, and two assists in four playoff games. Though he believed he could have continued playing, his NHL career ended after that championship.
"It was kind of a weird ending," Kessel said. "I played all 82 games, played the first four games in the playoffs, and then I didn't play anymore. I almost had 40 points that year, so I felt like I could have played longer.
"But things happen. One of these days, I think I'm going to get back in the game. I don't know what I want to do yet. I've been talking to people, and I feel like I'll do something eventually."
For now, the Hall of Fame offers him an opportunity to appreciate all that came before it.
Three Stanley Cup championships. An Olympic silver medal. More than 400 goals, nearly 1,000 points and an NHL-record Ironman streak. Each one reflecting the same simple desire: Phil Kessel wanted to play.
"I got to play a long time, and I had a lot of great memories and times along the way," he said. "I was fortunate to win three Stanley Cups; there's not much more I could ask for my career."
NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin, deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, and independent correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this story