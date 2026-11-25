The 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30. This year's class includes Amanda Kessel, Phi Kessel, TJ Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong. Here, NHL.com staff writer William Douglas profiles Wong.

When Stan Wong isn't tending to injured hockey players as a head athletic trainer, he's working at the Oriental Chow Mein Company, a Massachusetts business his family established after they immigrated from China more than a century ago.

"Whether I'm a chow mein maker or an athletic trainer, I strive to be the best I can be, and I don't take that lightly," Wong said. "That's how much I push myself. That's what I expect."

For more than 40 years, Wong given his best as a beloved head athletic trainer with the Washington Capitals (1986-99) and Florida Panthers (1999-2002), and for 59 United States teams in international competitions from world championships to the Winter Olympics.

Wong's dedication to players, his professionalism and infectious personality are why the 68-year-old from Fall River, Massachusetts, is being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 30 in Washington, D.C.

"I think the players look up to Stan as a considerate and trusted person," said John Vanbiesbrouck, USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations and a 2007 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. "He's a glue guy that's around all the time. And some of the former (Team USA players), they're always asking, 'Where's Stan? Is he involved?' Most of the time we say, 'Yes, he is,' and they're very happy about that."

Including 2026, Wong served as athletic trainer at the IIHF World Junior Championship 24 times, where the U.S. won the gold medal seven times (2004, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025), one silver medal (2019) and five bronze medals (2007, 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023).

He'll behind the bench for the U.S. at the 2027 WJC, to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

The 2020 recipient of USA Hockey's Bob Johnson Award for excellence in international competition, Wong also was an athletic trainer for the men's Olympic team five times (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), helping the U.S. win a silver medal in 2010.

He also worked the past 19 IIHF World Championships (2007-26), where the U.S. won a total of five medals (gold in 2025, bronze in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).