The 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30. This year's class includes Amanda Kessel, Phil Kessel, T.J. Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong. Here, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen profiles Suter.
Suter followed father, uncle's path on way to U.S. Hall of Fame
Dedication, grit hallmarks of defenseman's 20-season NHL career
© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images
Ryan Suter's reaction to getting into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is on brand for the former NHL defenseman.
Gracious but humble. Never selfish, thinking only about the people that matter most to him and how they feel, how they would react.
"People ask me and I'm just like, 'You know, it's cool, but it's more about my family,'" Suter said. "I wish my dad was here because that would be pretty cool for him. My Uncle Gary, my grandparents -- for me, yeah, it's cool, don't get me wrong, it's pretty awesome, but it's more about them."
Suter will be inducted at a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Washington on Nov. 30. Joining him in the Class of 2026 are fellow Wisconsin natives Phil and Amanda Kessel, former Team USA teammate TJ Oshie, and Stan Wong, a longtime athletic trainer for USA Hockey.
He will be the third Suter inducted.
Bob Suter, Ryan's father, was inducted in 2003 as a member of 1980 USA "Miracle on Ice" team.
Gary Suter, Bob's brother, was inducted in 2011, nine years after ending an NHL playing career that featured 1,145 games as a defenseman with the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.
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Ryan said his dad and uncle had the greatest impact on him as a hockey player and he credits them, and his upbringing, for carving out an NHL career that spanned 20 seasons, 696 points (107 goals, 589 assists) in 1,526 games with the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.
"Growing up I watched my dad, blue-collar guy, you wouldn't have known he was on the '80 Olympic team, the most famous sports team ever just by the way he handled himself," Ryan said. "He was a humble, hard-working, blue jeans, do-whatever-it-takes guy. I watched my uncle workout every summer and that was him too. That was our family, blue collar, east side of Madison (Wisconsin), just hard-nosed, good people. That's what I grew up around. For me it was just, you go and you play. It's a mindset to keep going. You go through so much, so many ups and downs, all the different stuff, but your mind is so powerful if you have the right mindset that I've got to grind. It's what I grew up with, honestly."
Suter came up through Madison and the USA Hockey system.
He played locally for the Madison Capitols at the rink his dad used to manage and he now owns. He went to the USA National Team Development Program and played there from 2001-03 before playing the 2003-04 season at the University of Wisconsin, which is in Madison.
In 2002, Suter won gold with Team USA at the IIHF Under-17 and Under-18 World Championships. In 2004, he was part of the first U.S. team to win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship.
"Some of my best friends are those guys on those early teams," Suter said. "We won the 17s and the 18s and the first to win the 20s. They were all unbelievable experiences."
The Predators picked him with the seventh selection in the 2003 NHL Draft. He was the first U.S.-born player selected that year.
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Nashville saw the potential in Suter, liking his hockey IQ and skating efficiency, former coach Barry Trotz said.
"I think he was like his uncle, Gary," Trotz said. "They both had this incredible tank. He wasn't a guy that you would see for hours and hours in the gym, but he would be doing stuff quietly on his own. He was a guy with the hockey IQ, he just understood the game. He understood the pressures. He was able to connect the dots as a defenseman, and he was just efficient as all get out. But he wasn't flashy."
Neither was his dad, nor his uncle.
"I didn't ever have a dream of playing in the NHL, I just wanted to play at Wisconsin like (Chris) Chelios and Gary and my dad and my other uncle (John)," Suter said. "That's all I ever wanted. I went to Nashville not really expecting anything, got drafted and then I thought, 'OK, there might be something here, so keep working hard.' Now in a flash I'm retired, and, well, yeah."
He played his first seven NHL seasons in Nashville with Hall of Fame defenseman Shea Weber. They were nothing alike as players, and yet they couldn't have been better together.
"I always said they were meant for each other," Trotz said. "'Webs' had all the loud stuff like the leadership, the presence, all of that, and then you add this quiet, very efficient on-ice general in 'Sutes.'"
Weber said Suter "made life easy" for him because of his intelligence and skate-all-night ability.
"He could play 30 minutes where other guys have to work at it," Weber said. "He could defend without being overly big. He was kind of nasty with the way he played. Obviously, he could move the puck and play offensively too, but someone that hasn't played the game, or just an outsider watching the game, you don't realize how easy he makes the game look when it's not that easy. Any fan that has watched a sport from the outside, like a shortstop making a play and you go, 'Well, that was easy,' but if you've never done it before, you don't realize how difficult it is. It was automatic for him."
Suter left Nashville to go to the Wild with forward Zach Parise, a 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. They signed identical 13-year, $98 million contracts on July 4, 2012.
"It was kind of surreal," Suter said. "I'm this small-town, kind of grinding-it-out guy, you don't really know if you're going to be able to make enough money to have to not work again. You're just kind of going through it. Then free agency comes and you're like, 'This is crazy, I can't believe this is actually happening.'"
Suter said he went to the Wild because it was a chance to be closer to home. His wife, Becky, is from Bloomington, Minnesota. His dad, living in Wisconsin, used to make the drive to Nashville for games, but it was much easier for him to go to St. Paul.
"The Wild were in a good spot," Suter said. "We could come in and have a major impact on that organization. I think they had 6,000 season tickets when we signed there and the day after we signed, they had like a 12,000-person waiting list on the season tickets. So overnight, it just totally changed it. That was always our goal, to go somewhere that appreciates you, is a great city, great state, and where we can give back. It worked out."
Suter and Parise played nine seasons together in Minnesota. They had their contracts bought out after the 2020-21 season with Suter departing as the Wild's all-time leading scorer among defensemen with 369 points (55 goals, 314 assists) in 656 games.
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But the Wild never made it out of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their nine seasons.
"We lost to Chicago three of the years we were there, two of them they went on to win the Cup (2013, 2015)," Suter said. "We had some pretty good teams that we were playing against. The Central Division was tough. But it was great. It was a great place to raise a family. Obviously, it stinks the way it ended because you give so much to an organization and then it goes sideways at the end, which was very unexpected. End of the year, you lose in the playoffs, everything is fine, and then you get a call out of the blue and it kind of changes everything. That's when you realize it is a business."
Suter went to Dallas and played three seasons with the Stars, never missing a game, losing in the Western Conference Final in 2023 and 2024.
He was bought out by the Stars, signed with the Blues and played one more season in St. Louis, again never missing a game.
Suter ended his career having played in 535 consecutive games.
"Even at the end, if he was on the third pairing, he could still play 25 minutes per game no problem if they asked," former Nashville teammate and NHL goalie Chris Mason said. "It was crazy. He was a freak in that regard. And he made it look easy. It never looked like he was overextending himself. He didn't have to. It was the way he played."
It's the way he lives as a humble hockey lifer and now U.S. Hall of Famer, just like his dad, just like his uncle.
"I was fortunate enough to leave on my terms," Suter said. "Everyone is like, 'How come you never announced your retirement?' It's because I just wanted to go off into the sunset."