Nashville saw the potential in Suter, liking his hockey IQ and skating efficiency, former coach Barry Trotz said.

"I think he was like his uncle, Gary," Trotz said. "They both had this incredible tank. He wasn't a guy that you would see for hours and hours in the gym, but he would be doing stuff quietly on his own. He was a guy with the hockey IQ, he just understood the game. He understood the pressures. He was able to connect the dots as a defenseman, and he was just efficient as all get out. But he wasn't flashy."

Neither was his dad, nor his uncle.

"I didn't ever have a dream of playing in the NHL, I just wanted to play at Wisconsin like (Chris) Chelios and Gary and my dad and my other uncle (John)," Suter said. "That's all I ever wanted. I went to Nashville not really expecting anything, got drafted and then I thought, 'OK, there might be something here, so keep working hard.' Now in a flash I'm retired, and, well, yeah."

He played his first seven NHL seasons in Nashville with Hall of Fame defenseman Shea Weber. They were nothing alike as players, and yet they couldn't have been better together.

"I always said they were meant for each other," Trotz said. "'Webs' had all the loud stuff like the leadership, the presence, all of that, and then you add this quiet, very efficient on-ice general in 'Sutes.'"

Weber said Suter "made life easy" for him because of his intelligence and skate-all-night ability.

"He could play 30 minutes where other guys have to work at it," Weber said. "He could defend without being overly big. He was kind of nasty with the way he played. Obviously, he could move the puck and play offensively too, but someone that hasn't played the game, or just an outsider watching the game, you don't realize how easy he makes the game look when it's not that easy. Any fan that has watched a sport from the outside, like a shortstop making a play and you go, 'Well, that was easy,' but if you've never done it before, you don't realize how difficult it is. It was automatic for him."

Suter left Nashville to go to the Wild with forward Zach Parise, a 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. They signed identical 13-year, $98 million contracts on July 4, 2012.

"It was kind of surreal," Suter said. "I'm this small-town, kind of grinding-it-out guy, you don't really know if you're going to be able to make enough money to have to not work again. You're just kind of going through it. Then free agency comes and you're like, 'This is crazy, I can't believe this is actually happening.'"

Suter said he went to the Wild because it was a chance to be closer to home. His wife, Becky, is from Bloomington, Minnesota. His dad, living in Wisconsin, used to make the drive to Nashville for games, but it was much easier for him to go to St. Paul.

"The Wild were in a good spot," Suter said. "We could come in and have a major impact on that organization. I think they had 6,000 season tickets when we signed there and the day after we signed, they had like a 12,000-person waiting list on the season tickets. So overnight, it just totally changed it. That was always our goal, to go somewhere that appreciates you, is a great city, great state, and where we can give back. It worked out."

Suter and Parise played nine seasons together in Minnesota. They had their contracts bought out after the 2020-21 season with Suter departing as the Wild's all-time leading scorer among defensemen with 369 points (55 goals, 314 assists) in 656 games.