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The call is seared into the mind of Frost, the call that said it might not yet be over for Kessel.

Frost had all but let go of Kessel’s career by that point, after she sustained a severe concussion in the run-up to the 2014 Olympics. Though she played in the tournament, the ramifications of her injury were many: It produced headaches, sensitivity to light, among other symptoms that were debilitating and life-altering.

She was told, effectively, to sit in darkness and hope that her head would get better. It wasn’t working. And so, she thought, for her, hockey was done. She had a conversation with Frost, telling him that she thought she needed to retire. She wasn’t getting better.

“It was heartbreaking,” Frost said. “It was absolutely heartbreaking.”

But that wasn’t the end. Frost received a call ahead of the 2015-16 season from Phil Kessel, Sr., saying that his daughter had found another doctor, one who had worked with Sidney Crosby, and he wanted her to skate. Her father wondered if Minnesota might take her back, give her some ice time after practice. It would be a different approach to concussions, one that traded dark rooms and no cell phones for exercise and movement.

“That was what turned it around for me,” Kessel said. “That started to kind of give me the hope that I could feel better.”

Nothing was immediate, it was a slow ramp-up to a return, six or eight or more months of still feeling awful, at times, with headaches plaguing her even after her return. But she worked to rebuild the pathways in her brain, worked through it by working out.

“You just support her the best you can,” Blake Kessel said. “(It was) difficult to see, but it’s the cliches, everyone’s got to use them, but it’s one day at a time. If it’s something that you can’t do (anymore), hey, it isn’t the end of the world, you’ve done so much, you’ve done great, you’ve done everything like that. But it was something that she loved and she wanted to do everything in her power to get back to playing the game.”

It happened slowly, with practices on her own, with teammates sworn to secrecy, with recruits doing double-takes when they realized who that was on the ice when they toured the University of Minnesota.

On Feb. 5, 2016, she took the ice in a game for the first time since the gold medal game in Sochi in 2014.

“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen as a coach,” Frost said. “When she got cleared and that graphic went out from our sports info people that she’s back, it just sent the women’s collegiate hockey world into a tailspin because we were already good and now all of a sudden we’re getting the best player in the world back.”

He started her that night, against North Dakota, so her name would be announced to the packed crowd at Ridder Arena.

“I still remember Lee Stecklein just bawling and all of us on the bench as coaches and trainers are bawling,” Frost said. “It was just such a special moment to know that not only was she healthy enough to continue to go through life, but she was healthy enough to continue to fulfill her dream of playing hockey.

“It was one of the most special moments I’ve had in my 26 years at Minnesota.”

She had made it back.

“It was really everything,” Kessel said. “I think being that age, a lot of times athletes, you try not to, but you feel defined by your sport and how you are as an athlete. I had good people around me that were always like, find what you are outside of just an athlete, but it’s hard to understand that at that point. I just felt like myself again being back on the ice and in the locker room with my teammates.”

It was everything to her, and to them.