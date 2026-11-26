The 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30. This year's class includes Amanda Kessel, Phi Kessel, TJ Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong. Here, NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Amanda Kessel.
Amanda Kessel persevered in comeback from concussion on way to U.S. Hall of Fame
Triumph of returning to win Olympic gold so moving ‘they should do a movie about it’
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The smile comes, even now, to Amanda Kessel’s face.
The idea of winning that gold medal, of the United States coming back in the third period, tying the game on a goal by Monique Lamoureux-Morando, the distillation of all she had worked so hard to attain, brings that joy.
She radiates that happiness through the phone, as she talks about the triumph at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, about attaining what she had so long dreamed about, something that almost slipped through her fingers.
As she put it, “It’s your life’s work with your best friends.”
For so long, a gold medal had seemed almost a given, with Kessel’s talent and her work ethic, her speed and vision. Then came the concussion that almost derailed everything, the miraculous comeback that allowed her to restart a career that had seemed in the past.
The triumphs that came after.
“The story of her coming back from basically retirement is … they should do a movie about it, honestly,” former University of Minnesota women’s hockey coach Brad Frost said. “It’s one of those types of stories.”
Kessel will enter the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 induction class, with the ceremony taking place on Nov. 30 in Washington D.C. She will be inducted alongside her brother, Phil, as well as T.J. Oshie, Ryan Suter and Stan Wong.
The 35-year-old played in the Olympics three times (2014, 2018, 2022), winning two silver medals and one gold (2018), plus earning seven more gold medals in international play. She played two seasons in the National Women’s Hockey League from 2016-19 and had a much-decorated playing career at the University of Minnesota, where she helped lead the team to three Division I national championships (2012, 2013 and 2016).
She won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top female college ice hockey player in 2013 as her Minnesota team went 41-0-0 and became the first Division I hockey team, men’s or women’s, to go undefeated.
But it wasn’t at all assured. And that’s not just because of the concussion that nearly forced her out of hockey. It’s also the fact that hockey wasn’t on the radar for her parents before Phil and then the other siblings jumped in with both feet.
So now, when Amanda is asked if she would have played hockey regardless, she isn’t sure.
“That’s a good question,” she said. “I would like to hope so. … But neither of my parents played hockey, so potentially it was something that, it was just kind of meant to be.”
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It took until 13 or 14 years old before anyone caught up.
Until then, playing almost exclusively with boys, Kessel was always the fastest, always the quickest, a step ahead of any of her teammates.
“She was a natural athlete from early on and she gravitated toward whatever we did – obviously Phil was the starter for all of that,” said Blake Kessel, born between Phil and Amanda. “Getting into hockey, we loved it. It was our main passion.”
It fit. For a girl who was constantly playing sports, constantly active, she found that being on ice just spoke to her.
“I just had some kind of pull to hockey,” Kessel said. “I had the most fun playing it and loved watching my brothers and when they would practice, I would just be sitting at the rink, running around. … There’s something about being out there and just playing the game of hockey that just brings so much joy.”
Or, as Gordie Stafford, the director of girls hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School Hockey Center of Excellence in Faribault, Minnesota, put it, “Hockey was her North Star.”
She was the fastest player he had ever seen, and he marveled at her ability to make plays at speed, marveled at her raw competitiveness.
“She was playing a different game,” Stafford said, of her peers. “And once she learned how to react to her teammates, what they were going to do rather than what they were supposed to do, then she was kind of one step ahead, which she was all the time anyway.
“There’s fast players, but players that are able to make plays and stay in control at a fast speed like that are few and far between.”
She would go from Shattuck-St. Mary’s to the University of Minnesota, where she truly became one of the stars of collegiate hockey – and women’s hockey in general.
“(She was) very slight, not a real big player, but somebody who just floated out there,” Frost said. “Very smooth, incredible vision, played with a ton of heart and passion and really made other players around her better. She jumped off the page immediately.”
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The call is seared into the mind of Frost, the call that said it might not yet be over for Kessel.
Frost had all but let go of Kessel’s career by that point, after she sustained a severe concussion in the run-up to the 2014 Olympics. Though she played in the tournament, the ramifications of her injury were many: It produced headaches, sensitivity to light, among other symptoms that were debilitating and life-altering.
She was told, effectively, to sit in darkness and hope that her head would get better. It wasn’t working. And so, she thought, for her, hockey was done. She had a conversation with Frost, telling him that she thought she needed to retire. She wasn’t getting better.
“It was heartbreaking,” Frost said. “It was absolutely heartbreaking.”
But that wasn’t the end. Frost received a call ahead of the 2015-16 season from Phil Kessel, Sr., saying that his daughter had found another doctor, one who had worked with Sidney Crosby, and he wanted her to skate. Her father wondered if Minnesota might take her back, give her some ice time after practice. It would be a different approach to concussions, one that traded dark rooms and no cell phones for exercise and movement.
“That was what turned it around for me,” Kessel said. “That started to kind of give me the hope that I could feel better.”
Nothing was immediate, it was a slow ramp-up to a return, six or eight or more months of still feeling awful, at times, with headaches plaguing her even after her return. But she worked to rebuild the pathways in her brain, worked through it by working out.
“You just support her the best you can,” Blake Kessel said. “(It was) difficult to see, but it’s the cliches, everyone’s got to use them, but it’s one day at a time. If it’s something that you can’t do (anymore), hey, it isn’t the end of the world, you’ve done so much, you’ve done great, you’ve done everything like that. But it was something that she loved and she wanted to do everything in her power to get back to playing the game.”
It happened slowly, with practices on her own, with teammates sworn to secrecy, with recruits doing double-takes when they realized who that was on the ice when they toured the University of Minnesota.
On Feb. 5, 2016, she took the ice in a game for the first time since the gold medal game in Sochi in 2014.
“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen as a coach,” Frost said. “When she got cleared and that graphic went out from our sports info people that she’s back, it just sent the women’s collegiate hockey world into a tailspin because we were already good and now all of a sudden we’re getting the best player in the world back.”
He started her that night, against North Dakota, so her name would be announced to the packed crowd at Ridder Arena.
“I still remember Lee Stecklein just bawling and all of us on the bench as coaches and trainers are bawling,” Frost said. “It was just such a special moment to know that not only was she healthy enough to continue to go through life, but she was healthy enough to continue to fulfill her dream of playing hockey.
“It was one of the most special moments I’ve had in my 26 years at Minnesota.”
She had made it back.
“It was really everything,” Kessel said. “I think being that age, a lot of times athletes, you try not to, but you feel defined by your sport and how you are as an athlete. I had good people around me that were always like, find what you are outside of just an athlete, but it’s hard to understand that at that point. I just felt like myself again being back on the ice and in the locker room with my teammates.”
It was everything to her, and to them.
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Kessel has touched the game in so many ways that go beyond her on-ice accomplishments, from her part in the generation of women’s players who helped create the Professional Women’s Hockey League to her post-playing career jump to the NHL.
“She was so good and she just worked,” said fellow inductee Suter, who is from Madison, like the Kessel siblings. “She was kind of a pioneer. Not a Cammi Granato pioneer, but she took it from her and took it to the next level. She was the next generation.”
It is just part of her legacy.
“When you look at USA women’s hockey today, she was one of those who set the standard, who young girls look to: I want to be like her,” Stafford said. “She was one of those who raised the profile of the women’s game, and the girls that are playing now are the beneficiaries of that.”
She was, as Frost put it simply, “One of the best to ever play the game. Not just at Minnesota but, male or female, one of the best to ever play.”
Her playing days are fully over now, her second retirement a permanent one, but Kessel is far from done with hockey. She remains enmeshed in the game she loves, still, as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ director of minor league operations and the assistant general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. And, in her new role and those to come, her aspirations remain as high as they have ever been.
While Amanda has that 2018 gold medal, Phil and the American men never won, though he does have a silver from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. But he does have something she doesn’t: a Stanley Cup ring.
“That’s one thing that he has that I couldn’t get,” Kessel said. “So now, I would like one.”
NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report.