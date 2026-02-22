Trade Buzz: Coleman activated from IR, 'I'm a Flame until I'm told I'm not'

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman was activated from injured reserve Friday, and the 34-year-old forward understands that he could be traded with the Flames 11 points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't aware of everything and keeping up with it," Coleman said. "It's a lot of moving pieces at this stage of my life with family and kids. It's not just me anymore.

"The dialogue's been open and pretty clear. I always looked at it the same. From Day 1, I'm a Flame until I'm told I'm not and I'm going to bring my best every day here."

Coleman practiced without a noncontact jersey Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 8. He has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 44 games and is second on the Flames in goals behind Matt Coronato (14).

He's had conversations with Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

"That's the good thing about 'Conny,' he's lived it," he said. "He's been in my shoes and guys in the room's shoes. There's a lot of mutual respect and understanding the situation on both sides. I don't think it's a lack of appreciation for anyone here, I think it's just the situation we're in."

The Flames (23-27-6) play their first game after the Olympic break on Thursday at the San Jose Sharks.