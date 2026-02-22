Crosby out for Canada against United States in Olympic gold medal game

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada in the gold medal game against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS).

Crosby, Team Canada's captain, will miss his second game with a lower-body injury he sustained in second period of the quarterfinals against Team Czechia on Wednesday.

He also did not play in Canada’s 3-2 win against Team Finland in the semifinals on Friday.

Canada will use the same lineup as it did against Finland, with Crosby and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who is out with an undisclosed injury, the two skater scratches along with Darcy Kuemper, who is the third goalie.

There was optimism around Team Canada that Crosby would be able to return for the gold medal game after he skated in Canada’s optional practice Saturday.

Following practice, coach Jon Cooper said he would meet with Crosby and a determination on his availability for the game would be made Saturday night.

“He won't put himself in harm's way,” Cooper said. “He's not going to put the team in harm's way."