Crosby out for Canada against United States in Olympic gold medal game

Team captain was injured against Czechia in quaterfinals

Sidney Crosby

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada in the gold medal game against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS).

Crosby, Team Canada's captain, will miss his second game with a lower-body injury he sustained in second period of the quarterfinals against Team Czechia on Wednesday.

He also did not play in Canada’s 3-2 win against Team Finland in the semifinals on Friday.

Canada will use the same lineup as it did against Finland, with Crosby and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who is out with an undisclosed injury, the two skater scratches along with Darcy Kuemper, who is the third goalie.

There was optimism around Team Canada that Crosby would be able to return for the gold medal game after he skated in Canada’s optional practice Saturday.

Following practice, coach Jon Cooper said he would meet with Crosby and a determination on his availability for the game would be made Saturday night.

“He won't put himself in harm's way,” Cooper said. “He's not going to put the team in harm's way."

Connor McDavid will serve as Canada’s captain and wear the "C" on his jersey for the second straight game with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as alternates.

International Ice Hockey Federation rules stipulate teams must have a designated captain for every game.

Crosby had six points (two goals, four assists) in four games in the tournament.

He is still hopeful of winning his third Olympic gold medal after winning, and scoring the golden goal, to defeat the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and then helping Canada win again at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

NHL players did not play at the Olympics in 2018 and 2022.

