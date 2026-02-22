USA vs. Canada, Olympic gold medal live blog

7:50 a.m. ET
Warmups are over, the players are heading back to their rooms for last-minute preparations.
Brad Marchand was the last player off the ice, seemingly waiting for Auston Matthews -- the last USA player on the ice -- to leave.
The good news for Team USA is Tage Thompson looks good to go. He left the semifinal against Slovakia early, but he was on the ice for warmups and looks fine.
Again, if you're just waking up, no Sidney Crosby for Team Canada.
They just played "Narco" by Timmy Trumpets and I'm reminded once again Edwin Diaz is no longer a Met.
For most of these guys, this is the biggest game, to this point in their careers, they will play.
15 members of Team Canada have won the Stanley Cup -- that's pretty big too -- while three members of Team USA have won the Cup.
There has been a lot of talk the past few days about the "Miracle On Ice." What's really crazy is that none of these guys playing today were even close to being born when that happened. Most of them know the movie "Miracle" more than they know the actual game.
We're 20 minutes away. I hope everyone is awake and I'm not putting anyone back to sleep.