USA vs. Canada, Olympic gold medal live blog

8:57 p.m. ET

While the organist played "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd during the intermission, I went over the NHL media site and found this interesting notes from our crack NHLStats crew.

Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild, who opened the scoring, is one of the NHL’s nine 30-goal scorers returning to action on when the 2025-26 regular season resumes later this week (32-30—62 in 54 GP).

Quinn Hughes had an assist on Matt Boldy’s game-opening goal and tied Ryan Suter (0-7—7 in 12 GP) for the second-most career assists by an American defenseman during the Olympics with NHL players. Brian Rafalski (5-8—13 in 17 GP) has the most.

Quinn Hughes collected his seventh assist of Milano Cortina 2026 established a new mark for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players.

Quinn Hughes improved his totals this tournament to 1-7—8 (6 GP), which tied the most points by a defenseman in a single Olympic Games with NHL players. He matched Erik Karlsson (4-4—8 in 2014 w/ SWE) and Brian Rafalski (4-4—8 in 2010 w/ USA).

Matt Boldy (6:00) scored the fastest goal by any team to start a gold medal game in an Olympic Games with NHL players, ahead of Team USA’s Tony Amonte (8:49 in 2002 GMG).

Team Canada looks to become the third team to overcome a deficit to win the gold medal game in an Olympics with NHL players. The country also did so in 2002 vs. Team USA and Team Sweden rallied to defeat Team Finland in 2006.