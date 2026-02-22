USA vs. Canada, Olympic gold medal live blog

All the sights, sounds, action from Milan

Boldy goal

© Jamie Squire/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MILAN -- Welcome to the men’s hockey gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 between the U.S. and Canada.

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is inside Santagiulia Arena to provide all the sights, sounds and action from this massive game.

8:57 p.m. ET

While the organist played "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd during the intermission, I went over the NHL media site and found this interesting notes from our crack NHLStats crew.

Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild, who opened the scoring, is one of the NHL’s nine 30-goal scorers returning to action on when the 2025-26 regular season resumes later this week (32-30—62 in 54 GP).

Quinn Hughes had an assist on Matt Boldy’s game-opening goal and tied Ryan Suter (0-7—7 in 12 GP) for the second-most career assists by an American defenseman during the Olympics with NHL players. Brian Rafalski (5-8—13 in 17 GP) has the most.

Quinn Hughes collected his seventh assist of Milano Cortina 2026 established a new mark for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players.

Quinn Hughes improved his totals this tournament to 1-7—8 (6 GP), which tied the most points by a defenseman in a single Olympic Games with NHL players. He matched Erik Karlsson (4-4—8 in 2014 w/ SWE) and Brian Rafalski (4-4—8 in 2010 w/ USA).

Matt Boldy (6:00) scored the fastest goal by any team to start a gold medal game in an Olympic Games with NHL players, ahead of Team USA’s Tony Amonte (8:49 in 2002 GMG).

Team Canada looks to become the third team to overcome a deficit to win the gold medal game in an Olympics with NHL players. The country also did so in 2002 vs. Team USA and Team Sweden rallied to defeat Team Finland in 2006.

8:49 a.m. ET

The U.S. is cleary trying to get to Canada goalie Jordan Binnington by throwing everything to the net, even from sharp angles on the goal line and such.

He's been great in this tourmanent, but the U.S. is trying to make him work for every save.

The U.S. nearly scored at the end of the first period after Canada defenseman Drew Doughty had a bad turnover.

The shots were 8 apiece in the first, with the Canada carrying the play early and the U.S. coming on late.

It's 1-0 USA after one and you can already sense an uneasy feeling from the Canada fans here.

Dan Rosen is the hero for the moment, he's heading downstairs between periods to get some soft drinks and maybe a desert or two.

8:41 a.m. ET

And now the U.S. goes on the power play.

Shea Theodore goes to the box for hooking and with 2:57 left, the Americans have a chance to make it 2-0.

The organist just did a nice rendtion of "The Final Countdown" and the DJ just played the drum part from "Tom Sawyer."

As Shawn Roarke said, "you can't play any Rush." It's like the DJ is trying to get Canada going here.

8:37 a.m. ET

Canada is making its push, but Connor Hellebuyck and the U.S. are holding firm.

Canada went to the line of Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson to try to make something happen.

They got some pressure, but nothing substantial. A few moments later, Brady Tkachuk had a bad turnover in the USA zone, but nothing came of it.

Still, Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon are flying all over the ice, and it feels like a matter of time before they get one.

But Hellebuyck looks great.

We had another power break, and it's still 1-0 USA with 4:49 left in a very high-paced first period.

8:30 a.m. ET

Another POWER BREAK

Team USA has the 1-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first, but Team Canada is carrying the play here.

Much of the action has taken place in the US end with Canada seeminly firing away at Connor Hellebuyck, who already has faced seven shots.

Now they are playing Lazy Mary here and I'm reminded again of the Mets. I just can't get away from them.

If they play the Curly Shuffle sometime during this game, I'm outta here.

I know this is stating the obvious, but the next goal - assuming there is one - is huge.

If the U.S.A can go up 2-0, it could be along day for Canada.

If Canada ties it, it could be a long day for all of us, if you know what I mean (I mean, overtime).

8:26 a.m. ET

We have our first POWER BREAK, which is what they call it when the shovelers hit the ice.

Again, it's 1-0 Team USA with 11:29 left in the first thanks to a gorgeous goal by Matt Boldy.

Corretion on his goal -- he split Devon Toews and Cale Makar -- which is not easy to do.

What a huge play and a huge opening salvo in this game.

It was the first shot on goal on Jordan Binnington.

Meanwhile, Canada has four shots on goal and Connor Hellebuyck looks sharp.

8:21 a.m. ET

Team USA scores on its first shot on goal, and it's Matt Boldy who scores exactly six minutes into the game, splitting Devon Toews and Drew Doughty to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

What a goal, what a start for the U.S.

We had our first massive hit of the game, with Canada's Tom Wilson flattening Dylan Larkin.

Fortunately, Larkin is OK.

And if you thought this is some exhibition between pro NHL players, think again. These boys will do whatever it takes to win this game and the gold medal.

Data Visualizations: Milano Cortina 2026 Men’s Hockey

8:17 a.m. ET

We already had some argy bargy in the at the 2:01 mark after Canada looked to have a good shot to score, but a pass across the slot was deflected by a US defenseman and Connor Hellebuyck gobbled it up.

We have dueling "USA, USA" and "Canada, Canada" chants here. The atmosphere is unreal.

The fans are reacting to every pass, every shot, every time the puck gets near the crease.

Hellebuyck just made another big save on Macklin Celebrini. Could you imagine being 19 and playing in this game?

I'm more than three times older than that kid and I'm nervous.

8:12 a.m. ET

Puck dropeth.

It's offically on

The Canadian players came out for warmups first and Team USA about a minute later.

There were "USA, USA" chants before they came out, but then some boos.

"Kickstart My Heart" played before the face-off, then the PA announcer asks everyone, "Are you ready for hockey?"

They are. We all are.

Lots of "USA, USA" chants here early.

8:06 a.m. ET

The puck is about to drop for one of the most anticpated hockey games in years.

The crowd -- which is very pro Canada -- is ramped up here in Milan, and I'm sure there are bars all over the U.S. and Canada that opened early for people to gather and watch this.

I've seen a lot of complaining on social media about the 8:10 ET start time, but it's 2:10 p.m. here, which is perfect.

Every previous U.S. game here started at 9:10 p.m. and it was hard me and Shawn Roarke to get our beauty sleep when we had to be at the rink early the next day for the next slate of games.

I'm not complaining, just explaining.

Plus, look at this way -- the early start helps everyone on the East Coast get the game in before the blizzard hits.

So watch the game, have a few cocktails, take a postgame nap and and then start shoveling.

7:50 a.m. ET

Warmups are over, the players are heading back to their rooms for last-minute preparations.

Brad Marchand was the last player off the ice, seemingly waiting for Auston Matthews -- the last USA player on the ice -- to leave.

The good news for Team USA is Tage Thompson looks good to go. He left the semifinal against Slovakia early, but he was on the ice for warmups and looks fine.

Again, if you're just waking up, no Sidney Crosby for Team Canada.

They just played "Narco" by Timmy Trumpets and I'm reminded once again Edwin Diaz is no longer a Met.

For most of these guys, this is the biggest game, to this point in their careers, they will play.

15 members of Team Canada have won the Stanley Cup -- that's pretty big too -- while three members of Team USA have won the Cup.

There has been a lot of talk the past few days about the "Miracle On Ice." What's really crazy is that none of these guys playing today were even close to being born when that happened. Most of them know the movie "Miracle" more than they know the actual game.

Speaking of "Miracle," Kurt Russell should've won an Oscar for that movie. No doubt.

It goes to my belief that the Oscars should wait like 5-10 years before they award that sort of stuff for a certain year, not right away, to see what films and performanaces stick.

Here were the other best actor nominees that year - Jamie Foxx, Ray (he won); Don Cheadle, Hotel Rwanda; Johnny Depp, Finding Neverland; Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator; Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby

I mean, give me a break. Is anyone in America today thinking about Leo's work in The Aviator? No.

I have made my point.

We're 20 minutes away. I hope everyone is awake and I'm not putting anyone back to sleep.

7:35 a.m. ET

The players are on the ice for warmpups, the USA in white and Canada in red -- just in case your sleepy eyes can't tell who is who.

Right before they took the ice, "Big Gun" from AC/DC played. If I'm not mistaken, that song is from the soundtrack of that Arnold classic, "Last Action Hero."

There seemed to be a lot of boos when the USA players took the ice. Hmm.

The Canada players got a big cheer. It's clearly a Canada crowd for this game.

As you may know by now, unless you had a late night on the East Coast prepping for the storm of the century, Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada today.

As the start of the game gets closer, you can really feel the buzz in here.

Well, I can. Not sure if you can.

The DJ here and Dieter the organist are on fire already.

Around 6:47 a.m. Eastern Time, the DJ played "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears.

Ha, you can certainly say that about Team Canada and Team USA today.

Before that, he played "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers. Ain't that the truth.

When we walked into the arena, the organist played "Take the Long Way Home," by Supertramp.

That's is also fitting because due to the big blizzard about to hit NYC, the NHL.com crew will not be back home until sometime Tuesday night.

Oh well.

Gold Medal Live blog start

7 a.m. ET

Good morning, world. I hope everyone has had their coffee, tea or whatever jolt of caffeine needed to wake up and get ready for this hockey showdown.

We all just got a jolt here with the news that Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada today. He skated yesterday, but the lineups were just posted on IIHF website and no Sid.

I still don't that will take away any energy for this game. I’s the United States vs. Canada for Olympic gold.

On our way to the arena today, we saw plenty of fans pregaming at some local eateries. I have to say, from what I saw, there appears to be a lot more Canada fans, but we'll see once the doors open.

Will Canada continue to be the best of the best on the world’s biggest stage, or can the U.S. finally win gold in an Olympics with NHL players?

It’s the matchup pretty much everyone in North America has dreamed of since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.

That Sid news is really the only lineup change we are expecting.

The fans are filing into the arena, and we have about an hour to go before puck drop.

Buckle up.

