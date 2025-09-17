Oilers confident McDavid will stay beyond this season

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are not concerned about Connor McDavid leaving town.

In fact, general manager Stan Bowman believes it is only a matter of time before an agreement is reached on a contract that will ensure the Oilers captain remains in Edmonton beyond this season.

“I just go by what Connor said, and that’s that he wants nothing more than to win in Edmonton,” Bowman said Wednesday, the Oilers’ first day of training camp. “I take him at his word. He’s going through his own process, and you have to understand that and respect it, and I do. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

McDavid is entering the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value). The 28-year-old center can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2026, if he does not sign a new contract with Edmonton, which has been able to re-sign McDavid since July 1.

“I realize that’s on everyone’s mind, the media and the fans, and it’s on our minds too,” Bowman said. “It’s one of those things where we’ve had multiple conversations, and he’s been very consistent with what he’s been saying to the media as well as to myself and we just kind of go from it from there.”

This will be McDavid’s 11th season with the Oilers after being the No. 1 pick at the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s led them to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. Last season, Edmonton lost the best-of-7 series in six games; in 2024, it rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7, only to lose 2-1.

“When you’re trying to plan the next three, four, seven, nine years of your life, you don’t just dream it up in one day; you take your time, talk it over, think about it some more, talk it over again,” McDavid said Sept. 5. “It’s not something that I take lightly, it’s not something that my family takes lightly. I’ve put everything I have into my career, just like everybody here. You only get one chance to do it and to do it right and that leads to taking your time with it and that’s where it’s at.”