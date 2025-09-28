Kings season preview: Seek playoff run with Kopitar set to retire

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
Last season: 48-25-9, second place in Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference First Round
Coach: Jim Hiller (third season)
Biggest challenge
Putting together a strong Stanley Cup Playoff run again. The Kings have been eliminated in the first round four straight seasons, each time by the Edmonton Oilers, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons. The Kings added to their depth during the offseason, including forwards Joel Armia and Corey Perry, and defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin. Perry will likely miss the first month of the season after having knee surgery earlier this month, but the Kings will look for their other acquisitions to help them get off to a strong start. And with veteran center Anze Kopitar announcing his 20th NHL season will be his last, the Kings have plenty of motivation to make his final run a memorable one.
How they make playoffs
This hasn't been a problem for the Kings the past few seasons and shouldn't be again, especially if they utilize that depth. They need Darcy Kuemper to have another good season. The goalie was 31-11-7 with a career-best 2.02 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and five shutouts. Los Angeles should also benefit from a full season of Drew Doughty. The defenseman missed the first 47 games of last season with an ankle injury and wasn't 100 percent even when he did return. Now he's healthy, and his ability to play massive minutes (he's averaged 26:10 of ice time per game during his career) will be a big help again for the Kings, who haven't won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.