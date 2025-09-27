Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
Last season: 48-29-5, third place in Pacific Division; lost in Stanley Cup Final
Coach: Kris Knoblauch (third season)
Biggest challenge
Goaltending is a hot topic in Edmonton with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, at times, struggling with consistency. After a slow start last season, Skinner found his game as the starter with Pickard proving to be a solid backup. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, each played his part in helping Edmonton return to the Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers in six games. Skinner and Pickard will return as the Oilers' tandem this season and work with new goaltending coach Peter Aubry.