Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

How they make playoffs

Edmonton expects to again contend for the Stanley Cup after losing the Final to Florida the past two seasons. With star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl expected to lead the way offensively again, scoring should not be an issue, and the Oilers also have seven defensemen returning. Barring any major injury issues, Edmonton is expected to be among the top teams in the Pacific Division and with a talented core led by McDavid and Draisaitl, should qualify for the playoffs without much difficulty.

Most intriguing addition

Isaac Howard won the Hobey Baker Award last season given to the best player in the NCAA. The 21-year-old forward out of Michigan State was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8 and signed a three-year, entry-level contract. Howard will be looking to make a successful jump from college hockey to the NHL this season. Expectations will be tempered, but Howard will have the benefit of playing for a team with two of the best offensive forwards in the League.

Biggest potential surprise

Trent Frederic was acquired in a three-team trade with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils on March 4 but was hindered by a high ankle sprain through the end of the season and into the playoffs. The Oilers signed the 27-year-old forward to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract (average annual value of $3.85 million) on June 27 and hope he can fill the physical void left by the trade of Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25. Frederic had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 57 games for the Bruins and did not have a point in his one regular-season game with the Oilers. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 playoff games despite the injured ankle.