Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Biggest challenge

Goaltending is a hot topic in Edmonton with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, at times, struggling with consistency. After a slow start last season, Skinner found his game as the starter with Pickard proving to be a solid backup. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, each played his part in helping Edmonton return to the Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers in six games. Skinner and Pickard will return as the Oilers' tandem this season and work with new goaltending coach Peter Aubry.

How they make playoffs

Edmonton expects to again contend for the Stanley Cup after losing the Final to Florida the past two seasons. With star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl expected to lead the way offensively again, scoring should not be an issue, and the Oilers also have seven defensemen returning. Barring any major injury issues, Edmonton is expected to be among the top teams in the Pacific Division and with a talented core led by McDavid and Draisaitl, should qualify for the playoffs without much difficulty.

Most intriguing addition

Isaac Howard won the Hobey Baker Award last season given to the best player in the NCAA. The 21-year-old forward out of Michigan State was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8 and signed a three-year, entry-level contract. Howard will be looking to make a successful jump from college hockey to the NHL this season. Expectations will be tempered, but Howard will have the benefit of playing for a team with two of the best offensive forwards in the League.

Biggest potential surprise

Trent Frederic was acquired in a three-team trade with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils on March 4 but was hindered by a high ankle sprain through the end of the season and into the playoffs. The Oilers signed the 27-year-old forward to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract (average annual value of $3.85 million) on June 27 and hope he can fill the physical void left by the trade of Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25. Frederic had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 57 games for the Bruins and did not have a point in his one regular-season game with the Oilers. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 playoff games despite the injured ankle.

Ready to contribute

Matt Savoie is expected to make the jump to the NHL full time after a solid first season with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old had 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games and one assist in four games with the Oilers. Savoie was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024, and is expected to play a bottom-six role this season. He developed into an effective penalty killer in Bakersfield and will be asked to do the same at the NHL level.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Isaac Howard, F: He led the NCAA in points per game (1.41; 52 in 37 games) last season and is expected to challenge for a middle-six forward spot as a rookie following the departures of forwards Corey Perry (signed with Los Angeles Kings), Kane and Connor Brown (signed with Devils). Howard is among NHL.com's top 10 fantasy rookies for this season, and, per NHL EDGE stats, the Oilers led the League in high-danger shots on goal (703) and ranked second in 20-plus mph speed bursts (2,250) last season. -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Matt Savoie

Isaac Howard -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

