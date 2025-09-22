Pietrangelo won’t rule out playing for Golden Knights this season

Alex Pietrangelo won’t be in the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 8, but their No. 1 defenseman did not rule out returning from a hip injury at some point this season.
The defenseman is on injured reserve rehabilitating a hip issue he played through most of last season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Nothing is really concrete,” Pietrangelo said Monday. “I’m just going to continue to take it day-by-day and go throughout my process and see where it goes.”
Pietrangelo has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $61.6 million contract ($8.8 million average annual value) he signed as an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 12, 2020. He is expected to begin this season on long-term injured reserve.
Pietrangelo announced he was stepping away from the Golden Knights for health reasons on June 30, and it was suspected he would not be able to play again.
The retirement talk may have been premature.
“I’m continuing to rehab, I’m going to continue to do that,” Pietrangelo said. “The process has been good so far. First and foremost, I think being able to be a dad and being able to do the things I want to do as a dad is very important to me.
“We have a phenomenal team here and the rehab process has been great. I’ve been able to be the husband and the dad that I want to be and last year, it was very difficult to be able to do those kind of things. That’s been very refreshing.”
The 35-year-old has played the past five seasons with the Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023. Prior to that, Pietrangelo played 10 full seasons with the St. Louis Blues and won the Stanley Cup in 2019.