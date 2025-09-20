NHL Status Report: Slavin yet to skate in training camp with Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said there's no cause for concern for the defenseman. "He trains pretty hard in the summer, and he was feeling a little sore," Brind'Amour said Thursday. "Until he says he's 100 percent, we're not going to put him out there."

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not practice Saturday after missing a scrimmage on Friday. "It's player management, so he'll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and then he'll be back in there," coach Jon Cooper said. He added there is no concern his No. 1 goalie would not be ready for the start of the season, which begins Oct. 9 against the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch (undisclosed injury) participated in practice prior to a scrimmage on Saturday but did not play. The forward is expected to return to practice in full on Monday but likely won't play in the Sabres' preseason opener that night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is progressing, and the team is hopeful he can return to practice next week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Domi is expected to be on the ice Sunday for the first time at camp. The forward sustained a lower-body injury during offseason training and has been held out of practice.

Utah Mammoth

Alex Kerfoot is week to week with a lower-body injury. It is uncertain if the forward will play in the preseason. Utah opens the regular season at the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello could be out for the start of the season. General manager Bill Guerin said "something came up" and did not know if the forward would need surgery. The Wild open the regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov is skating and making progress from a lower-body injury that's kept the goalie out since Nov. 29, but there is no timetable on when he'll rejoin the Islanders for group sessions. Pierre Engvall had offseason hip surgery and is expected to join the group in the next 2-3 weeks. The forward was helped off the ice with 3:04 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 12. He returned to the bench during overtime but did not play.

Chicago Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit is out long term after having offseason hip surgery. General manager Kyle Davidson was unsure of the timeline other than the goalie is month to month. Brossoit signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2024, but has yet to play for them. This is his third procedure since then.

New Jersey Devils

Johnathan Kovacevic is out indefinitely after the defenseman had offseason knee surgery. Stefan Noesen will miss some time coming off a procedure for a preexisting groin injury the forward reaggravated late in the summer.