NHL On Tap: Bruins aim to end road slump at Capitals

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Road worriers

The Boston Bruins (36-23-6) are holding on to the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now they face one of their toughest “opponents”: the road. The Bruins are 0-3-4 in their past seven games away from TD Garden and play their next three on the road, starting with the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN360, TVAS). Forward David Pastrnak leads Boston with 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists) in 60 games and is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists), but the Bruins need to find road wins, and fast. The Capitals (33-27-7) are 20-11-3 at home this season and trail the Bruins by five points.