NHL Status Report: Carlson to make Ducks debut this weekend

Minnesota Wild

Bobby Brink participated in an optional practice on Friday and could play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSG). The forward was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and finished the game, but did not play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Brink, who was acquired in a trade with the Flyers on March 6, has one goal in three games with Minnesota. He had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with Philadelphia.