Ovechkin undecided on whether this will be final NHL season

There was no reason to take any chances with Ovechkin’s health this early in camp, particularly at his age. Not that his age has been that much of a concern.

Ovechkin continued to produce at a high level last season, tying Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres for third in the NHL with 44 goals, despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula. That included scoring the 895th goal of his career on April 6 against the New York Islanders to surpass Wayne Gretzky for most in League history.

He also tied Gordie Howe (1968-69) for the most in a season by a player age 39 or older, and he has scored the most goals in NHL history by a player after turning 30 with 422.

“I think he’s amazing,” Patrick said. “I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for all of us.”

Ovechkin’s teammates try to cherish each moment they have playing alongside him. They wouldn’t be surprised if he plays beyond this season, though.

“If he's playing well and he's scoring goals and he wants to stick around, I'm sure they will figure a way to keep him around,” forward Tom Wilson said. “If he doesn't want to play another year, then he won't play a year. I think he's a guy that's just a staple here. No one will really think about him not being around here until it smacks us all in the face. He's a guy that's just a Capital.

“He comes to the rink every day and leads this group. He's going to do that until he's done. We won't really focus too much on that. It's just so fun having him around and seeing what he's doing.”

Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who is entering his 17th NHL season (and also the final year of his contract), has learned not to put limits on what Ovechkin can achieve -- or how long he’ll play.

“It’s going to be whatever he wants to do,” Carlson said. “It’s been a hell of a ride. I’m not going to get too nostalgic too early here on Day 1 of camp. … But, yeah, it’s been really cool, obviously, to play with one of the game’s greats and, obviously, now the leading goal-scorer of all time. Those are all insane things that you can reflect on.”

Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL goals record helped propel the Capitals to finish first in the Eastern Conference (51-22-9) last season. He seems happy to have the record chase -- and the focus on it -- behind him, though.

“I think you just get tired to hear, ‘When’s it going to happen? Are you going to do it?’ [For] me, teammates, all the organization,” Ovechkin said. “Right now, we’re just focusing on different things.”

Trying to win the Stanley Cup again after he led Washington to its first championship in 2018 remains Ovechkin’s primary focus. The Capitals entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs with high expectations last season but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Taking the next step this season will be the challenge.

“I think the playoffs, playoff experience is going to help us in the long [run] because young guys they play the first time in the first round and then in the second round,” Ovechkin said. “They understand how intense and how ready you have to be to take [it] another level.”

Even with the record chase over, Ovechkin has other milestones he can achieve this season. He’s nine games away from 1,500 for his career and, with 1,623 points, he’s 19 from passing Joe Sakic (1,641) for 10th in NHL history.

He needs three goals to become the first player to reach 900 in the NHL. Of course, each goal he scores will add to his record total.

“I would bet dollars to donuts that the first goal he scores this year the reaction is going to be just like it has been his entire career,” Carbery said. “He loves the game, he loves to come to the rink, he loves being around his teammates, he loves to go out and compete and try to win. He loves to score goals. So, I don’t think that will change one bit even though he’s passed Wayne and now has the all-time goal record. I think he’ll be as hungry as ever to get to 900 and then 910 and then try to help our team win games.”