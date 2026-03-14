Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT, Blues rally from 2 down late to defeat Oilers

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, Pius Suter scored, and Joel Hofer made 36 saves for the Blues (27-29-10), who were coming off a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

“It was fun. It wasn’t exactly the way that we drew it up, but I’m proud of our guys,” Fowler said. “We continue to fight against a really good team that needed the points and was desperate, and we just hung in there, got a couple goals and had a big shot by 'Tommer' there in overtime to seal the deal. Just an overall good effort by everyone staying in the game and staying in the fight.”

Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for the Oilers (32-26-9), who lost 7-2 at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

“I don’t think it could have went much better for us in the first 40 minutes and in the third with a nice lead,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “They got their goal, and we got a little nervous and backed in a little bit. Obviously, they had a strong push and it’s unfortunate that it could have been an outstanding road trip getting three out of the four, but losing and only getting one point in the last two games is disappointing for us.”

After a scoreless first period, the Oilers were pressuring heavily in the second period, and Kapanen finally put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 15:41 when he took Leon Draisaitl’s backhand pass out of the corner to the slot and beat Hofer with a wrist shot. Draisaitl's assist on Kapanen's goal extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, 11 assists).