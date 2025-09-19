Fantasy spin on NHL training camps for 2025-26

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE

Anaheim Ducks: Wing Chris Kreider, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers during the offseason, has opened training camp in the Ducks' top six with center Leo Carlsson and wing Troy Terry. Forward Mikael Granlund, who signed with Anaheim during the offseason after spending last season with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, is starting at center on a line with wings Cutter Gauthier and Alex Killorn. Kreider (ADP: 170.0) and Granlund (ADP: 182.8) are potential fantasy draft bargains with a change of scenery.

Buffalo Sabres: Wing Zach Benson has opened training camp on the top line with elite goal scorer Tage Thompson and center Josh Norris. Benson, who is going undrafted on average in fantasy, has breakout potential and could see extended top-six usage after the Sabres traded JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth during the offseason. Norris, a bounce-back candidate, also is being undrafted on average in fantasy. It’s worth noting wing Alex Tuch (undisclosed) and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) are day to day.

Carolina Hurricanes: Rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin has opened training camp on the top pair with veteran Shayne Gostisbehere. It’s worth noting forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with the Hurricanes during the offseason, is playing on the first power play with Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov and Gostisbehere (ADP: 128.7). Ehlers is worth prioritizing in fantasy drafts inside the top 100 overall (90.8). Nikishin, meanwhile, has the highest fantasy ADP (105.8) among rookie defensemen, ahead of Zayne Parekh of the Calgary Flames (139.3) and Zeev Buium of the Minnesota Wild (143.5).

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Gabriel Landeskog is healthy for training camp and skating on the second line with center Brock Nelson and wing Artturi Lehkonen; Landeskog had four points (one goal, three assists) in five games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after returning from a long-term knee injury. It’s worth noting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) is week to week but is hopeful for the start of the season. Backup Scott Wedgewood (ADP: 187.5) is worth rostering in fantasy, especially as a handcuff after taking Blackwood (26.9) in the early rounds.

Edmonton Oilers: Wing Zach Hyman (wrist) will not be available for the start of the season but is targeting Nov. 1 for his return. Wing Andrew Mangiapane started training camp on the top line with Connor McDavid and is a bounce-back candidate who’s going undrafted on average in fantasy.

Florida Panthers: Elite wing Matthew Tkachuk will miss the start of the season because of a lower-body injury and likely is out until December. Tkachuk (ADP: 45.5) is worth selecting in mid-to-late rounds and stashing on injured reserve.

Montreal Canadiens: Center Kirby Dach (knee surgery) is skating in a regular jersey with Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine. Demidov (ADP: 132.8) is the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and worth reaching for anytime outside the top 100 in redraft leagues. Laine (ADP: 170.3) is a bounce-back candidate, while Dach is a deep sleeper going undrafted on average in fantasy.

New Jersey Devils: Elite center Jack Hughes (shoulder surgery) is taking part in training camp and skating on a line with wings Jesper Bratt and offseason addition Evgenii Dadonov. Hughes is being drafted among the top 20 overall players in fantasy (ADP: 19.0), while Dadonov is a deep sleeper going undrafted on average.

New York Islanders: Wings Maxim Shabanov (rookie) and Jonathan Drouin are skating on the top line with center Bo Horvat. Both Shabanov and Drouin are deep sleepers that are going undrafted on average in fantasy. Horvat, who is healthy after sustaining an ankle injury during the 2025 IIHF World Championship, is a potential draft bargain (ADP: 150.2).

New York Rangers: Forward Mika Zibanejad said he will start the season at wing on a line with center J.T. Miller; they factored on the same goal 15 times in 32 games after Miller was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last season. Zibanejad is a fantasy bounce-back candidate attainable outside the top 100 overall (ADP: 134.5).

Pittsburgh Penguins: Rookie wing Ville Koivunen has opened training camp skating on a line with elite center Sidney Crosby. Koivunen, who had seven assists in eight games last season, is going undrafted on average in fantasy. It’s worth noting rookie forward Rutger McGroarty (upper body) is out indefinitely, while veteran defenseman Kris Letang (heart surgery) is taking part in training camp.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Will Smith said he’ll mostly play wing this season, which could mean more exposure to elite center Macklin Celebrini and/or touted rookie Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Smith’s fantasy ADP is 182.0, while Misa is going undrafted on average.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward Matias Maccelli, who was acquired in a trade with Utah during the offseason, has opened training camp on the top line with elite center Auston Matthews and wing Matthew Knies. Maccelli, who has an ADP of 252, has bounce-back appeal upon joining the Maple Leafs considering his strong assist (40) and point (57) totals with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.

Vegas Golden Knights: Wing Mitch Marner, acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Maple Leafs during the offseason, has opened training camp on the top line with elite center Jack Eichel and wing Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev, who’s coming off his second-best fantasy season (51 points in 70 games last season; career-high 60 with St. Louis Blues in 2021-22), is going undrafted on average in fantasy and is a deep sleeper because of his hits coverage (1.7 per game in NHL career).