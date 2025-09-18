Kaprizov says there's 'a lot of time' to negotiate new contract with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov said there is plenty of time to negotiate a new contract that will keep him with the Minnesota Wild.

For now, he is focused on the 2025-26 season.

"You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this," Kaprizov said Thursday after the first on-ice session of training camp. "We have a lot of time [to sign]. It's just 2025 and it's one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus and win some games and go into [the Stanley Cup] Playoffs] and win there. Just focus on this now."

The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of a five-year, $45 million contract (average annual value of $9 million) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He has been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota since July 1, which has been "priority No. 1," according to general manager Bill Guerin.

Kaprizov can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2026.

"It's my job to just focus on hockey and the camp right now," Kaprizov said. "I just want to be practicing. We have a lot of time. Just want to practice and get ready for the season.

"My agent (Paul Theofanous) talks with Billy and the team. It's not my job right now. I just want to be focused and be ready for the season and keep playing and that's it."