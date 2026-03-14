Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators shut out Ducks

Chabot scores short-handed, Pinto has 2 assists for Ottawa

Ducks at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Linus Ullmark made 23 saves, including 11 in the third period, for the Ottawa Senators in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

It was Ullmark’s second shutout of the season, and his first since Dec. 18. He is 10-1-3 in his past 15 starts.

Thomas Chabot scored short-handed, and Shane Pinto had two assists for the Senators (33-23-9), who are 6-1-2 in their past nine and conclude a three-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Ville Husso made 27 saves for the Ducks (36-24-3), who have lost two of three on a four-game road trip (1-2-0) that ends at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Michael Amadio gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 3:54 of the second period. Shane Pinto collected a bouncing puck in the neutral zone and passed to Amadio on a 2-on-1 rush, and Amadio shot it past Husso’s glove from the right face-off circle.

Chabot made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 9:21. After deflecting a pass from Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe at the blue line, Pinto carried the puck on a 3-on-2 and fed Chabot in the high slot, where the latter sent a wrist shot past Husso.

The Ducks challenged for goalie interference, but video review supported the referee’s call that Senators forward Tim Stutzle made incidental contact with Husso and that it did not affect the goalie’s ability to play his position prior to Chabot’s goal.

Anaheim was limited to 12 shots through the first two periods.

Stutzle thought he extended his point streak to 15 games at 14:07 of the third period, putting the puck behind Husso on the backhand during a power play, but he fell and knocked over Husso while driving to the net, resulting in goalie interference. Stutzle had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) during the 14-game point streak.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Paul to return for Lightning against Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Sabres host Maple Leafs, look to start new winning streak

Jack Hughes hypes up USA baseball prior to matchup with Canada

Matthews out for season for Maple Leafs with grade 3 MCL tear

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL EDGE stats: Carlson trade boosts Ducks’ Pacific Division title chances

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT, Blues rally from 2 down late to defeat Oilers

Kopitar on cusp of ‘surreal’ accomplishment as Kings’ all-time leading scorer

Kopitar closes in on Dionne in Kings win against Islanders

Gudas suspended 5 games for actions in Ducks game

NHL Status Report: Carlson to make Ducks debut this weekend

Dellandrea s'entend avec les Sharks pour deux ans de plus

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL returning to Germany next season as part of campaign to grow game in country

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 13