NHL Status Report: Carlson could make Ducks debut against Senators

San Jose Sharks

Ty Dellandrea signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Sharks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.625 million and begins next season. The 25-year-old forward has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 42 games this season, his second with San Jose. He could have become a restricted free agent after the season. "Ty has been a consistent performer at both ends of the ice and a big part of our locker room and the culture we're building," general manager Mike Grier said. "We are excited to keep him in San Jose."