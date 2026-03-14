Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Carlson could make Ducks debut against Senators
Caufield to return for Canadiens; Miller game-time decision for Rangers
© Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Anaheim Ducks
John Carlson could make his Ducks debut at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, KCOP-13, Victory+). The 36-year-old defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft but did not play after Feb. 5 with the Capitals because of a lower-body injury. He has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games this season. … Anaheim will be without defenseman Radko Gudas, who will serve the first of a five-game suspension for his knee-on-knee hit on Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews on Thursday.
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield participated in the morning skate and will return against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCA). The forward practiced Friday after he did not play in the Canadiens’ 3-2 win against the Senators on Thursday after leaving a 3-1 win against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of an illness. Caufield has 64 points (37 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games this season. ... Forward Brendan Gallagher will be a healthy scratch but is expected to play against the Ducks on Sunday.
New York Rangers
J.T. Miller could return after missing five straight games when the Rangers visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSG). The forward and New York captain practiced Friday. “You know, barring any unforeseeable things, I would anticipate him playing, but he'll be a game-time decision,” coach Mike Sullivan said Friday. Miller skated with the Rangers on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2. He has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 51 games this season.
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Colorado Avalanche
Ross Colton (upper body) is questionable to play at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT) is unknown. The Avalanche forward was injured in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday and then missed 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Colton has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 60 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Tanner Pearson will not play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, CBC). The forward did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury. He played 8:58 in his debut with the Sabres when they lost 2-1 to the Capitals on Thursday. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is doubtful to play after he did not practice Friday due to maintenance, and logged 20:30 of ice time Thursday. ... Forward Alex Tuch, who was out Thursday because of a lower-body injury, will play. He missed the final minutes of Buffalo's 6-3 win against San Jose on Tuesday.
San Jose Sharks
Ty Dellandrea signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Sharks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.625 million and begins next season. The 25-year-old forward has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 42 games this season, his second with San Jose. He could have become a restricted free agent after the season. "Ty has been a consistent performer at both ends of the ice and a big part of our locker room and the culture we're building," general manager Mike Grier said. "We are excited to keep him in San Jose."
Minnesota Wild
Bobby Brink could return against the Rangers on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSG). The forward participated in an optional practice Friday after he was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. Brink finished the game but did not play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Brink, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on March 6, has one goal in three games with Minnesota. He had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with the Flyers.
Ottawa Senators
Nick Jensen is not expected to play against the Ducks on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, KCOP-13, Victory+). The Senators defenseman is day to day because of a lower-body injury and did not practice Friday. He has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 61 games this season.