Draisaitl trying to emulate Kopitar, win Selke Trophy with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl has always admired Anze Kopitar and his complete game.

It’s a reason the Edmonton Oilers center wants to continue to develop his defensive side this season, which will be the last playing against the Los Angeles Kings captain.

“'Kopi' was always my idol growing up, one of two guys I really looked up to,” Draisaitl said Friday. “I’ve learned so much from playing against him, from watching him. I had the privilege of playing with him at the World Cup in 2016, and he kind of took me under his wing and we’ve had a close friendship ever since.”

Kopitar announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season, his 20th, all with the Kings. Draisaitl said he reached out to congratulate Kopitar.

“First of all, an amazing career, truly one of the best to do it,” Draisaitl said. “We’ll see maybe we still have a couple more battles against him, so I won’t let him off the hook yet, but just a fantastic career.”

Kopitar, 38, won the Stanley Cup twice with Los Angeles (2012, 2014). He ranks first in Kings history in games (1,454) and assists (838), is third in goals (440) and second in points (1,278) behind Marcel Dionne (1,307). He is also first in playoff games (103), second in assists (62) to Wayne Gretzky (65), tied for second with Luc Robitaille in points (89) and third in goals (27).

Kopitar also won the Selke Trophy in 2016 and 2018, voted as the best defensive forward in the League.

“It’s as good as it gets, it’s as good as you’ll ever see,” Draisaitl said. “And it’s the consistency part, he’s done it for a long time, he does it every day, every game and I think that’s something that I took a little bit in getting to. But I’m at a point now where I’m the same way, and hats off to truly an amazing player.”